HUNTINGTON — After signing several players in December, there weren’t many names added to the list of Marshall University’s Class of 2020 on Wednesday.
The only official additions to ink national letters of intent were defensive backs Charles Bell and Keylin Roach.
It was a stark contrast to first Wednesdays of February from the past when Marshall’s football offices would be taking in faxes and announcing signees on social media throughout the day.
Officially, Marshall has 20 signed players who count toward the Class of 2020’s allotment of 25 scholarships.
In addition to Wednesday’s pair of defensive back additions, Marshall had 15 signees from December’s early signing period that brought the total to 17.
Graduate transfer linebacker Brian Cavicante from Delaware State joins 2019 Marshall defensive backs Derrek Pitts — a WVU transfer — and E.J. Jackson as those who also count toward the Class of 2020.
Holliday said those 20 players helped address immediate needs for the Herd, especially on the defensive side of the football.
Of those 20 players counting toward 2020, 13 of those players are defensive players — eight of which come to Marshall with collegiate or post-graduate experience.
Those additions are especially seen at the linebacker and cornerback spots where the Herd lost two veteran starters at each level.
Holliday was especially pleased that, of the early signees, several enrolled early and are on campus. That allows them to take part in spring practice, which starts in late March.
“I think the great thing is that we have eight or nine of these kids on campus now and three of the linebackers are here,” Holliday said. “We’ve had the opportunity for the last two weeks to watch these guys work out, and we like what we see from those linebackers, being Charlie Gray, [Abraham] Beauplan and [Brian] Cavicante.
“We lost Omari Cobb and Tyler Brown, who gave us a lot of reps there a year ago, so we think those older kids can come in along with Beckett and help us shore up that linebacker position.”
Cavicante comes to Marshall from Delaware State where he was the 2019 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in the MEAC while Gray and Beauplan each starred at the junior college ranks.
Just as the Herd needed veteran experience at linebacker, Holliday and the staff went to find junior college replacements to bolster the cornerback spots vacated by Chris Jackson and Kereon Merrell’s departures.
Josh Bowers is an experienced defensive back who is already on campus and working out with the Herd while Roach, who signed Wednesday, will join the team in the summer.
While the veteran presence is there, Holliday and his staff also nabbed several high school prospects at the spot, which means there is plenty of competition to be had in summer and fall camp for the vacant spots to fill depth.
In adding Pitts and Jackson to the mix as part of the class, Holliday and his staff have seven players who will be part of that position battle.
“The one thing I know about that corner position, that nickel position is that we can play young kids,” Holliday said. “Over the years, we’ve done that, so we felt like we met our needs there.”
With Marshall having just 20 players counting toward the class, the Herd still has five scholarships that are left at its disposal in the Class of 2020.
One area that is likely to utilize some of the available space is at wide receiver where Marshall recently lost starter Obi Obialo to a grad transfer to Oklahoma.
In addition to the signings, Holliday confirmed the additions of strength and conditioning coach Luke Day and safeties coach Jordon Hankins to the staff.
Day returns to the Herd after having previously served on the staff from 2016-18.
Hankins comes to Marshall from UT-Martin where he served as defensive coordinator for the Skyhawks.