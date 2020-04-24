HUNTINGTON — Records indicate Marshall University won the 2000 Mid-American Conference football championship on Dec. 2, but at least symbolically the Thundering Herd did so on Oct. 16.
That cool Monday two weeks before Halloween, his team with a 2-4 record, coach Bobby Pruett gathered his players in the Shewey Building and handed each a flashlight. Then he turned out the overhead lights and turned on his flashlight.
“It doesn’t light up much,” Pruett told the Herd players and coaching staff. “Now turn on yours.”
The rest of the team did as told. The room lit up.
“One light doesn’t do much, but all of them together do,” Pruett said.
Pruett then took out a rubber band and snapped it.
“That was easy to break, wasn’t it,” Pruett told the Herd before taking out several rubber bands and entwining them and tugging. “Put them together, though, and they’re a lot harder to break, aren’t they?”
Pruett then gave each member of the team a rubber band to wear on his wrist the rest of the season, which ended with six victories in seven games, including a 19-14 revenge triumph over Western Michigan in the Mid-American Conference championship game, Marshall’s fourth consecutive league title.
A master motivator, Pruett knew that at 2-4 losing the team was a possibility. The Herd already was under enough pressure, following the 13-0 1999 squad that finished ranked 10th in the nation. Many of those players were gone, several to the NFL, leaving the 2000 team to seek its own identity.
The first half of the season was a struggle. After an expected 63-7 rout of Southeast Missouri State, the Herd fell 34-24 at Michigan State. Next came a 20-15 loss at North Carolina during which Atlantic Coast Conference officials blew calls on a Max Yates fumble recovery and a Maurice Hines punt return, greatly contributing to the defeat.
Marshall squared its record at 2-2 with a 47-14 blowout of Buffalo, but followed with a 30-10 loss to Western Michigan, which broke the Herd’s 33-game home winning streak. Then came a humiliating 42-0 defeat at Toledo, sending fans reeling.
His young team shaken, Pruett knew he had to do something to keep his players believing in themselves. That’s when he came up with the flashlights and rubber bands.
The ploy worked. Marshall rebounded with a 34-12 victory over Kent State, then won a key road game at Akron to square its record at 4-4. MU followed with a 20-13 triumph over Bowling Green and a 51-31 confidence-boosting home win vs. hated rival Miami (Ohio). A flat 38-28 loss at Ohio ended the regular season, but Marshall at 6-5 and 5-1 owned the tie breaker over Akron in the MAC East, sending the Herd to the league championship game vs. Western Michigan.
The Broncos, seeking revenge after blowing a 23-0 lead to lose 34-30 in the 1999 MAC championship game, had dominated Marshall on Oct. 5, hitting quarterback Byron Leftwich 28 times and running all over the Herd defense.
Western Michigan came in confident at 9-2, with one of those losses coming just 19-7 at Sun Bowl-bound Wisconsin.
Because the Broncos owned the better record, the MAC deemed them the home team for the title game. That meant despite the game being played at Marshall Stadium, the Herd wore white jerseys, dressed in the visitors locker room and worked from the opposite sideline. Western Michigan fans enjoyed poking fun at Marshall for being the road team in its own stadium, but the Herd used it as motivation.
Marshall was an entirely different team than in the regular-season meeting. The Herd jumped to a 13-0 lead, fell behind 14-13, then rallied to win 19-14. That type of performance might have appeared impossible when Marshall was 2-6, but Pruett’s squad had banded together and saw the light.