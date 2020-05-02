HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s 1987 football season forever will be special even among the more memorable of years.
The Thundering Herd’s first NCAA Division I-AA playoff bid was received. It’s initial playoff victory, a 41-16 trouncing of James Madison, took place. Marshall made it to the first of six national championship games, losing 43-42 to Northeast Louisiana in a thriller in Pocatello, Idaho. Marshall’s offense rewrote the program’s record book.
None of it would have been possible without the improbable 34-31 last-second victory at Louisville on Oct. 10. Tony Petersen’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Keith Baxter finished a game that injected a full-strength shot of confidence into a team that hadn’t played to its potential to that point. Marshall’s performance to that point disturbed coach George Chaump, who felt his team was one of the better in I-AA and was miffed that it was picked in the middle of the pack in the Southern Conference preseason poll.
The Herd opened with a 29-0 victory over Morehead State at home, but that was expected, as Chaump and his team wanted revenge for a 19-10 loss to the Eagles in the 1986 opener in which Marshall had played poorly and uninspired.
The Herd followed with a 23-15 loss at Ohio, a I-A team but not a good one. Next came a frustrating 37-34 loss to a strong Eastern Kentucky team, which rallied from a 28-7 deficit. Chaump thought his club should’ve been 3-0. The Herd possessed more talent than any team it had faced, but turnovers and poor tackling took away that advantage.
A 38-10 triumph over Youngstown State, not yet the I-AA power it soon would become, and a dismal 42-36 loss to hated Furman, which rallied in the final 6:45, sent the Herd into Louisville at 2-3. Against the Paladins, Marshall’s kickoff coverage led to two touchdowns, and the Herd missed two fields and an extra point.
The Herd almost blew another lead at Louisville, losing a 28-10 advantage to trail 31-28 until the Petersen-to-Baxter miracle rejuvenated a team in danger of losing its will to win.
Marshall’s response to that victory was legendary. The Herd smashed East Tennessee State 27-7 on Homecoming and looked like a different team in doing so. Marshall then clobbered VMI 42-7 and edged Tennessee-Chattanooga 28-26 on the road.
The win over UTC was huge. The Mocs were athletic and fast and played in decrepit Chamberlain Field, nicknamed the Chamberlain of Horrors. Chamberlain Field was so bad it made Marshall’s Fairlfield Stadium look like the Rose Bowl.
Marshall’s win streak ended a week later with a 17-10 loss at Appalachian State. The Herd played well, but the Mountaineers were better in claiming the Southern Conference title that day in Boone, North Carolina.
Marshall couldn’t afford another loss if it wanted an at large playoff berth. The Southern Conference was the premier league in I-AA, but no team with a 6-5 record was going to receive a bid. The Herd took care of business, beating Western Carolina 47-16 to reach the postseason.
Marshall mauled James Madison 41-16 in its playoff opener, then pounded Weber State 51-23 in the second round in front of a raucous crowd at Fairfield Stadium. The win over the Wildcats was impressive because the Herd’s much-maligned defense played as if it had Weber State’s snap count. Marshall intercepted seven passes and sacked future NFL quarterback Jeff Carlson six times.
The Herd then toppled No. 1 seed Appalachian State 24-10 in Boone before falling to Northeast Louisiana and another future NFL passer in Stan Humphries.
The season didn’t end the way Marshall had hoped, but it extended to within one point of a national title thanks to the miracle in Louisville.