HUNTINGTON — When South Charleston wide receiver Aaron Dobson committed to Marshall following his career with the Black Eagles, he followed the footsteps of another prolific receiver from the area, Randy Moss.
For all the amazing catches that Moss put in during his Marshall career, however, I’m not sure he had a better single effort than Dobson did on Nov. 26, 2011.
The catch was one that was so great, no one realized how great it was in live time. They had to see the slow-motion replay to fully appreciate it.
On that day, Dobson and the Herd hosted East Carolina in a battle of two 5-6 teams who were essentially playing for bowl eligibility.
Win and you get another game. Lose and your season is over. It was that simple.
Marshall jumped out to a 10-0 lead within the first three minutes — courtesy of another huge play from Dobson — but the Thundering Herd had allowed 17 straight points and was in need of a big play.
That’s when Dobson made the play of the year for Marshall.
Facing a third-and-goal from the 13-yard line, true freshman Rakeem Cato lofted a pass into the end zone. Generally, fade routes are designed to go to the corner to allow receivers to run under them away from the defense, but this one was well inside of its intended target.
Dobson had East Carolina’s Derek Blacknall draped all over him, but Blacknall was playing Dobson and not the ball.
As Dobson located the ball, he used his body to gain separation, but Blacknall had a hold of his left arm.
Undeterred, Dobson reached around the body of Blacknall with his right arm and caught the ball one-handed on his backhand before pulling it into his body as he went to the ground.
“The ball was in the air and I knew I had to make a play on it,” Dobson said. “He [Blacknall] was kind of in front of me. The ball was kind of over there and I tried to go behind his back with two hands and he grabbed my left arm. And it just stuck to my hand and I just brought it in. It was crazy.”
It occurred in the corner of the South end zone farthest away from the press box, so at first it looked like there was no chance to catch it.
Truth be told, I had written the play down as an incompletion, assuming that the ball had gone through the end zone and I had lost sight of it.
Then I noticed something — cheers from the far side of the field and players running to celebrate.
It was a weird moment because the fans on the press box side also had not started cheering under the same assumption that it was incomplete.
Surely, with Dobson’s positioning and the ball location, there was no way it was a completion. It would’ve been more likely for an interception.
Then the replay came on.
As the slow-motion replay showed, the crowd at Joan C. Edwards erupted — and I scratched out the incompletion. Dobson had indeed made a catch I had never seen before.
Neither had his teammates.
“I’ve never seen anything like that in my life, from the NFL or anybody,” Cato said. “I just threw it up for grabs hoping he would come down with it. The only time I thought he was going to drop it was when he came fully down.”
Not only did Dobson’s catch pull the Herd even, it changed the energy of the entire contest, with Marshall becoming the aggressor on both sides of the ball in the second half and overtime while earning the 34-27 win and bowl eligibility.
In the days after “The Catch,” social media was abuzz with Dobson’s feat, and the play gained 1 million YouTube views in the five days following its occurrence. It was also deemed No. 2 on ESPN’s “Top Plays of 2011” at year’s end.
Dobson followed that four-catch, 110-yard, two-touchdown performance with a seven-catch, 81-yard, two-score performance in the 2011 Beef O’Brady’s Bowl win for the Herd over FIU — a game in which Dobson was named MVP.
In his four years with the Herd, Dobson actually made 165 catches, with 24 resulting in touchdowns.
There was only one dubbed “The Catch,” though, and that is one that no one in attendance will ever forget.