HUNTINGTON — Chris Berman’s voice lilted as he announced the Minnesota Vikings’ selection in the third round of the NFL draft.
“Doug Chapman, a running back from. ...” Berman hesitated, his head tilted slightly and his eyebrows rose. “Marshall.”
Chapman’s selection marked the third time in the first 88 picks that Berman, ESPN’s popular draft host, had announced “Marshall.” Berman was impressed, as his between-round banter with draft analyst Mel Kiper indicated. Thundering Herd quarterback Chad Pennington had gone in the first round to the New York Jets, and safety Rogers Beckett in the second to the San Diego Chargers.
My seat at Madison Square Garden was just to Berman’s left, off camera but close enough to hear what he, Kiper and others discussed between rounds when ESPN had gone to commercial. They were surprised that Marshall had players selected in each of the first three rounds. Just three other programs — Tennessee, Miami and Arizona State — could make that claim. Merely 10 other colleges had three players picked in the first three rounds.
Marshall added a fourth, wide receiver James Williams to Seattle, in the sixth round. Williams went 24 picks ahead of a quarterback from Michigan — Tom Brady to New England.
Much of the pre-draft talk centered on Pennington, considered the premier quarterback in the draft. Cleveland, as expected, selected Penn State defensive end Courtney Brown No. 1 overall. Washington owned the next two picks and, as analysts figured, picked Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington and Alabama tackle Chris Samuels. Cincinnati went with Florida State wide receiver Warrick Dunn.
A pair of running backs were sandwiched around an offensive lineman, as Baltimore grabbed Tennessee tailback Jamal Lewis, Philadelphia took Florida State tackle Corey Simon and Arizona picked Virginia ball carrier Thomas Jones. Baltimore and San Francisco officials were seen talking before the Ravens picked, fueling speculation the 49ers were attempting to trade up for Pennington, but nothing came of the discussions.
That’s when the Pennington speculation ramped up. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected at No. 8 and had worked out Marshall’s record-setting passer extensively. Reportedly, they liked what they saw. Steelers officials, though, were seen talking with their counterpart from San Francisco, further adding to rumors that a trade to make Pennington a 49er was about to go down. NFL Commissioner Paul Taglibue stepped to the podium and rather than announcing a trade, revealed the Steelers’ pick — “Plaxico Burress, wide receiver, Michigan State.”
Burress, who planned to sign with Marshall out of Fork Union Military Academy before Michigan State swooped in with an offer, was a fine choice, but Kiper was surprised. Steelers coach Bill Cowher explained that Pittsburgh needed a play maker and Burress was the best on their board. Kiper was blown away by Cowher’s reasoning.
“Chad Pennington is a franchise signal caller,” Kiper said. “Pittsburgh will regret not taking him three years from now. Chad Pennington is the fifth- or sixth-best player in the entire draft. He’s a steal.”
Kiper continued to rant during commercial break.
As the draft moved on. More names came off the board — New Mexico linebacker Brian Urlacher to Chicago, Heisman Trophy-winning running back Ron Dayne of Wisconsin to the New York Giants, etc. Denver was a possibility at No. 15, but the Broncos went with California cornerback Deltha O’Neal. Kiper’s expression was one of disbelief. How could a team with Brian Griese and Gus Frerotte under center pass on Pennington, he wondered allowed during the break, before speculating that the 49ers, another team that had worked out Pennington considerably, would select the Herd star at 16.
Instead, the 49ers picked Michigan State linebacker Julian Peterson, whom Oakland had been eyeing one pick later. The Raiders then went with Florida State kicker Sebastian Janikowski, putting the New York Jets on the clock and sending the Garden crowd into a frenzy. Jets fans chanted, “Penn-ing-ton! Penn-ing-ton!”
New York had four picks in the first round and already had taken Tennessee defensive end Shaun Ellis and South Carolina linebacker John Abraham. Jets General Manager Bill Parcells said he had no intentional of draft a quarterback in the first round, but didn’t figure Pennington would be there at No. 18. Parcells couldn’t pass up the Herd standout, especially at a position where 37-year-old Vinny Testaverde was the starter. Parcells picked the Herd’s Heisman finalist and prompting simultaneous celebrations in the Garden, Marshall’s football office and the Pennington home in LaFollette, Tennessee.
“Staying green,” Pennington told his dad. “We won’t have to change a thing.”
Pennington said he figured either Pittsburgh or San Francisco would draft him, but had no idea what might happen after those teams passed.
“It feels awesome, right now,” Pennington said after New York called his name. “I’m not disappointed [going 18th]. It just fuels my fire. I’m glad to go to a team that wants me. It feels great to be a New York Jet.”
Beckett, a fabulous open-field tackler, went 43rd, shoring up a poor Chargers’ run defense. Oddly enough, San Diego didn’t have a first-round pick because it had traded it to Tampa Bay last season and the Buccaneers then dealt that choice to the Jets, who used it to select Pennington.
“We talked about trading up in the first round, but we really felt we could address a need with Rogers Beckett,” Chargers coach Mike Riley said.
The Vikings took Chapman at No. 88 and Seattle picked Williams at 175, giving the Herd four NFL draftees off its undefeated 1999 Motor City Bowl championship team. Several more players signed free agent contracts.