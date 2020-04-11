EDITOR’S NOTE: Coach Jim Donnan’s Thundering Herd came into the 1995 NCAA Division I-AA national championship game having knocked off the top seed, McNeese State, in the semifinals of the 16-team tournament. Though its title game opponent, Montana, was seeded No. 6, Marshall, the No. 5 seed, was set as a home underdog on a warm Saturday, Dec. 16, 1995, in Huntington. The game was decided in the last minute of play. Here is the Herald-Dispatch’s coverage of that game.
HUNTINGTON — Dave Dickenson willed Montana past Marshall.
The Grizzlies’ senior quarterback took the Thundering Herd’s best shot — literally and figuratively — to lead the Big Sky Conference champion to a 22-20 victory over Marshall Saturday in the NCAA Division I-AA football national championship game at Marshall Stadium.
Dickenson led a 12-play, 72-yard drive that set up Andy Larson’s game-winning 25-yard field goal with 39 seconds to play to send the Herd (12-3) to its fourth national championship-game loss in five tries.
“It really hasn’t sunk in yet,” Dickenson said after the game. “I’m happy, but in the same sense, I planned it. I wasn’t coming here to lose.”
Had it not been for one key pass Dickenson completed, Montana (13-2) likely would have lost. Instead, the senior from Great Falls, Montana, completed a 20-yard slant to Mike Erhardt on fourth-and-3 from the 50. The crowd of 32,106 fans fell silent, except for a pocket of a few hundred decked out in Grizzlies maroon and yellow.
Dickenson continued his precision assault on a Marshall defense that had pounded him all day, sacking him 10 times and knocking him to the turf 10 others. Dickenson hit Erhardt twice more for 16 yards. A 5-yard loss as Scott Smythe and Thomas Maxwell dropped Kelly Stensrud brought the crowd back to life, but it was short lived, as Dickenson scrambled up the middle for an 11-yard gain. After an incompletion, Larson booted the game winner, setting off a Montana celebration on the field and in the stands.
The Herd, however, wasn’t done. Chris Parker returned the ensuing kickoff from the 22 to the 46, giving Marshall decent field position with 31 seconds remaining. Chad Pennington found Tharen Todd for an 8-yard gain to the Grizzlies’ 46, but on second down threw incomplete for Tim Martin.
Marshall called timeout to contemplate its final play. Coach Jim Donnan opted to decline a pass to the end zone in favor of letting Tim Openlander attempt a 63-yard field goal. The crowd knowingly groaned as Openlander’s foot hit the ball. The kick traveled 50 yards and fell at the 3-yard line, ending the game with another disappointment for MU fans.
Montana’s defense limited Parker, considered by many the premier back in I-AA, to 94 yards on 23 carries.
“We knew coming in we had to stop Parker,” Montana linebacker Jason Crebo said. “We knew if we stopped him, they’d have to go to Pennington. Our defense came up big today. On the big plays, we came together.”
Pennington, a true freshman who began the season as Marshall’s No. 3 quarterback, played well, completing 23 of 40 passes for 246 yards and one interception. One mistake by the young passer from Knoxville, Tennessee, however, proved extra costly. Pennington was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, giving the Grizzlies a 12-10 lead at 6:54 of the third quarter. Those two points were the difference on the scoreboard.
Still, Marshall nearly won the game on the sunny, 51-degree day, unusually warm for Dec. 16. After Montana took a 19-10 lead on a 1-yard TD pass from Dickenson to Matt Wells with 12:30 left in the game, the Herd charged back. Openlander kicked a 21-yard field goal with 10:05 to play to make it 19-13. Parker followed at 4:45 with a 26-yard touchdown run with 4:45 left to put the Herd ahead 20-19 and force Dickenson to try to beat a defense that had mauled him all day despite rarely blitzing.
Dickenson, who completed 29 of 48 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns and one interception, came through. Pounded all day by Herd defensive linemen Billy Lyon, Will Edwards, Ricky Hall and B.J. Cohen, Dickenson displayed the resolve of a battle-tested senior.
Marshall hurt itself at key times. A late hit by B.J. Summers. A celebration penalty on Erik Thomas, who also dropped a sure touchdown pass and fumbled once, stalled drives. Marshall was flagged 12 times for 108 yards to Montana’s 18 yards on four penalties. The Herd fumbled four times, losing one, and converted just six of 16 third downs.
“We take pride in our discipline and execution,” Marshall coach Jim Donnan said. “With the penalties and missed assignments, you don’t give yourself a chance to win. We didn’t handle it well. I’m tremendously disappointed for us. We played sloppy. We made a lot of stupid mistakes. I’ll take the blame for not being prepared.”