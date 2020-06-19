EDITOR’S NOTE: Marshall’s Randy Moss finished fourth behind winner Charles Woodson, Peyton Manning and Ryan Leaf in the 1997 Heisman Trophy voting. Following is the story from the night of the Heisman Trophy presentation at the Downtown Athletic Club:
NEW YORK — Marshall wide receiver Randy Moss finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy balloting, announced Saturday night at the Downtown Athletic Club, then said he hasn’t made a decision if he’ll make another run for college football’s highest individual honor next year.
Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson became the first predominantly defensive player in the 63-year history of the award to win the trophy. Woodson received 1,815 points, topping Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning by 272 points, a surprisingly large margin considering Manning was the favorite through most of the season. Washington State quarterback Ryan Leaf finished third with 861 points. Moss received 253 points.
“I’m not surprised,” Moss said of Woodson’s victory. “Not taking anything away from Peyton Manning, but Woodson showed his stuff on the field. He made the plays and he deserves the award.”
Woodson, who also played sparingly at wide receiver and starred as a kick returner, became friends with Moss during their two-day stay here. The two went to the Hard Rock Cafe together Friday night and shopped together on Saturday afternoon.
“He’s a great player,” Woodson said of Moss. “He’s tremendous. After myself, Randy was who I would have picked for the award. He probably should have won it.”
Woodson, who joined Tommy Harmon (1940) and Desmond Howard (1991) as Michigan players to win the Heisman, could vote for Moss next year. All former Heisman winners have a vote. If Moss returns for his junior year, he likely will be a front-runner. Woodson, however, is a junior and might opt to return to try to win the award a second time, joining former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin as the only players to win the award twice.
Moss, who caught 90 passes for 1,647 yards and 25 touchdowns this season, said he’ll decide after Marshall’s Motor City Bowl game against Mississippi Dec. 26 whether he’ll return or leave for the NFL.
“I haven’t thought about it much,” said Moss, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound sophomore from Rand. “If I leave, I have a lot of work to do in the weight room in the next few months. It comes down to how much I want it. If I don’t want it enough, yet, I’ll stay.”
Moss placed a solid fourth in the voting, finishing No. 4 in five of the six voting regions. Moss was fifth in the Southwest, behind Woodson, Manning, Leaf and Texas running back Ricky Williams. Moss finished 118 points ahead of Williams, who was fifth overall and not invited to the ceremony.
Players received three points for a first-place vote, two for second and one for third. Moss received 17 first-place votes, 56 seconds and 90 thirds. Voting was conducted by 870 media members and the 51 living winners of the trophy.
Moss was strongest in the Mid-Atlantic Region, which includes West Virginia, where he garnered 70 points. He was weakest in the Southwest, where he picked up 24 points.
Moss said he thinks playing at Marshall helped and hurt his cause. The Thundering Herd’s powerful passing attack allowed him to accumulate record-setting numbers. Marshall games, however, aren’t nationally televised nearly as often as Michigan’s, Tennessee’s or Washington State’s, and that limited Moss’ exposure.
“I seriously think that if I played at another school with more publicity, there’s no doubt in my mind I would have won the Heisman Trophy,” Moss said.
Moss, however, said he has strong feelings for Marshall, which will make its first bowl appearance in 50 years.
“If anybody has questions about myself and Marshall, just watch the bowl game,” Moss said. “Watching us represent West Virginia opens some eyes. I think people see that I’m a player and so are a lot of other guys on our football team.”
Marshall coach Bobby Pruett congratulated Woodson. Pruett also said he’s disappointed to see Moss penalized for playing at a school not as well known as Tennessee, Washington State or Michigan.
“Randy can’t account for who plays against him,” Pruett said. “He just goes out and makes plays.”
Leaf and Manning didn’t need convincing of Moss’ prowess. Manning called him a “great player no matter where he plays.” Leaf offered even more praise.
“I’m from Montana,” Leaf said. “I watched the I-AA championship game last year and I saw what he did in that game. I respect Randy Moss a great deal. I know what he can do and how great a player he is.”
Moss caught four touchdown passes against the University of Montana to help the Herd to a 49-29 victory over the Grizzlies.
Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer obviously favored Manning, but he, too, is a Moss fan.
“I know a lot about Randy Moss, having recruited him out of [DuPont] high school,” Fulmer said. “He’s a fantastic football player.”
Fulmer said he didn’t know if playing at a more recognized school might have helped Moss’ Heisman chances.
“He’s had tremendous success at Marshall and Marshall’s a tremendously successful program,” Fulmer said. “When you get to the point that you’re a Heisman finalist, you’re a pretty good football player, no matter where you play.”
Archie Manning, Peyton’s father and the former All-Pro quarterback with the New Orleans Saints, said Moss was deserving of a top-four finish, if not higher.
“Randy Moss is a great player,” Manning said. “He can do so many things so well.”
While Manning and Leaf politely applauded Woodson’s announcement, Moss shook hands with the Wolverines’ star, just before Woodson fell to his knees and thanked God. The two later exchanged handshakes after meeting the media in a press conference during which both were asked if Woodson can cover Moss.
“Me and Charles didn’t get into that,” Moss said. “If it ever comes down to it, we’ll meet and give each other problems.”
Woodson agreed.
“I don’t know how it would turn out,” Woodson said. “He’d probably win some and I’d probably win some. Maybe one day we’ll find out.”
Although Moss didn’t win the award, his highlights broadcast during the event drew the largest reaction from the crowd. The room filled with “oooohs and ahhhhs” as video of Moss’ touchdowns against West Virginia, Army and Ball State were shown.
Moss was casual about the entire event. Two hours before the ceremony, he made his way through the lobby of the Downtown Athletic Club dressed in a Marshall T-shirt and blue-and-white basketball trunks. Moss returned 30 minutes later dressed in a light-gray suit and yellow tie, his hair in corn rows and wearing sunglasses.
“Me and Charles went shopping,” Moss said of the shades. “I wore mine, but he left his behind.”
Woodson created a bit of a stir among club members when they called his room about 5:45 p.m. to remind him of a photo shoot and no one answered. Woodson emerged from the elevator minutes later.
The four finalists posed for pictures in front of the permanent Heisman Trophy, located in the club’s lobby and inscribed with the names of the winners.
Moss is the highest Heisman finisher ever from a Mid-American Conference school. Chuck Ealy of Toledo finished eighth in 1970.
Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch finished ninth in the voting, with 22 points, but no first-place votes. West Virginia running back Amos Zereoue was 10th, with 21 points, including three first-place votes.