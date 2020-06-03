EDITOR’S NOTE: Byron Leftwich became a household name on Nov. 2, 2002 when he led Marshall University’s offense on a broken leg, inspiring his teammates and making national news in the process. Leftwich’s return to the field in a loss at Akron made highlights all over the country and was voted one of the top 20 sports stories in the nation by several media outlets. Here is the Herald-Dispatch’s coverage from that game:
AKRON, Ohio — To say Byron Leftwich left everything on the field would be quite the understatement.
First, Leftwich suffered the most significant injury — during a game — of his Marshall career Saturday in a 34-20 loss to Akron when Zips linebacker Ryan Myers landed on his left leg. The Thundering Herd senior quarterback remained on the turf, clutching his injured shin — the same shin he had surgery on months ago.
Leftwich was aided off the field and taken off the Herd sideline. It appeared Leftwich was headed for the hospital, but moments later, he limped back.
Against the protests of both his mother, Brenda, and his coaches, Leftwich insisted on returning to the game. Marshall coach Bob Pruett finally ended the back and forth, telling Leftwich to leave the Rubber Bowl for X-rays.
“He didn’t want to go to the hospital,” Pruett said. “He wanted to continue to play, and I wouldn’t let him. He wouldn’t go, so I had to make him go.”
Still, Leftwich refused to give up on his afternoon. Initial plans were to travel to a local medical facility in an ambulance. But when he couldn’t be guaranteed that the ambulance would bring him back before the game ended, he loaded into a rental van instead.
Leftwich received X-rays on his left shin, and quickly was returned to the Rubber Bowl. The game was scoreless when he left at the 6:44 mark of the first quarter; Marshall trailed 27-10 with 7:06 left in the third quarter when he returned.
“It kind of hurt the morale of the team,” tight end Jason Rader said.
Leftwich’s teammates and Herd fans received a lift when Leftwich slowly made his way back to the sideline. Five plays into Marshall’s second possession after halftime, Leftwich was back in the Herd huddle.
“I heard the crowd start cheering, and I had no idea what they were cheering about,” senior center Jeff Edwards said. “Then I turned around, and I saw old No. 7 standing over there wanting out on the field. And I looked around the [offensive] line and we all got in the huddle, and every one of us was crying. We all had tears in our eyes.”
What happened from that point bordered on the surreal. Unable to stand upright for more than a moment and limping noticeably, Leftwich continued to move his team.
Prior to the injury, Leftwich completed 12 of 14 attempts for 99 yards. His comeback numbers read 208 yards on 14-for-24 passing with one interception.
“Byron displayed about as much courage as I’ve seen in my life,” Marshall quarterback coach Larry Kueck said. “It brought tears to my eyes. I said, ‘Damn, what a courageous kid.’”
Trailing 34-20 early in the fourth quarter, Leftwich fired down the seam to Darius Watts for a 41-yard gain. Marshall was in its hurry-up offense, but Leftwich was in no condition to neither run nor walk downfield for the next play.
In an impromptu move, linemen Steve Sciullo and Steve Perretta carried Leftwich to the line of scrimmage. The duo repeated the move after several more big plays.
“The courage he has is unbelievable,” Edwards said. “And we knew we had to keep them off of him. He couldn’t move much. It limited our offense, but shoot, he’s out there completing passes. He’s doing what he can for the team.”
Rader, like Edwards, said he’s never witnessed a scene similar to Leftwich’s teammates helping him downfield during drives.
“It’s unbelievable, the effort Byron gave out there,” Rader said. “Having guys just carrying him down the field for the next play, it’s just unbelievable.”
Edwards said the comeback effort, which ended when Leftwich was picked off by Rickey McKenzie midway through the fourth quarter, solidified his status among college football’s top players.
“Forget the Heisman,” Edwards said. “Forget New York. Forget all that stuff. He just proved to me what kind of player he is. He’s not in it for himself. If he were in it for himself, if he were in it for the Heisman he wouldn’t have been out there at the end of the game.”
Leftwich, understandably, wasn’t available to discuss his difficult day.