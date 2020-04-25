HUNTINGTON — Bulletin board material.
It is something that writers thrive on and coaches warn their players constantly about providing.
Someone forgot to remind Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey of that notion when Marshall met the Huskies in the inaugural Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 23, 2014.
When the bowl game was announced in early December, it pitted two champions of Group of Five conferences against each other — Northern Illinois of the Mid-American Conference and Marshall of Conference USA.
Being named champion may be an aspect that earns a team some respect.
The Huskies simply forgot that notion as the talks went prior to the contest.
Northern Illinois made no attempt to hide that they didn’t really respect Marshall as an opponent. I remember being on phone interviews with Carey and players, and the rhetoric was that Marshall was small and undersized and couldn’t hang with the physicality of the Huskies.
A comment by Northern Illinois running back Cameron Stingily portrayed the entire sentiment of the Huskies better than most.
“Watching film, honestly, I don’t really pay attention to the speed because I’m not fast myself, but I feel like they don’t want to play physical,” Stingily said. “I know that if we come down there with the mindset like we did the past few games, I don’t feel like they’re going to want to play physical all four quarters.”
There was reason for Northern Illinois to be confident, as winner of three of four Mid-American Conference titles at that point.
However, Stingily’s comments — and the overall feel of Carey’s own pregame talk — provided plenty of fuel for Marshall in the practices leading up to that contest.
Marshall had also given up 207 yards per game on the ground in three contests leading up to the Boca Raton Bowl against Northern Illinois, which averaged 253 rushing yards per game.
This game was different, however, as Marshall gave up some yardage on the ground but limited the Huskies once in the red zone to amass a large lead.
In terms of power, the most powerful back in the contest was late Marshall rusher Devon Johnson, who ran for 131 yards and a touchdown while averaging nearly 9 yards a rush.
The Herd combined that with speed to forge a combination for which Northern Illinois had no answer.
NIU jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but a kickoff return by Deandre Reaves knotted things quickly and jump-started a Marshall run in which the Herd scored 31 of 37 points in the game to shift control.
With the game in hand, Marshall also made a point to the Huskies that the comments made in the pregame press conferences had not fallen on deaf ears — or eyes in my particular print journalism medium.
Marshall continued to throw the ball down the stretch with quarterback Rakeem Cato and Tommy Shuler essentially playing backyard ball with the Huskies defense unable to stay with Shuler, who finished with 18 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown.
Those figures helped Shuler set Conference USA’s all-time record for receptions with 322.
Marshall’s 52-23 win capped a 13-1 season for the Herd, which ended the year ranked No. 23 in the final Associated Press poll.
It also capped a year in which the Herd went a combined 4-0 against the Mid-American Conference: 42-27 over Miami (Ohio), 44-14 over Ohio, 48-17 over Akron and 52-23 over MAC champ Northern Illinois.
That’s an average win margin of 26 points per game, meaning the Herd used less talk, more action — as Carey quickly found out.