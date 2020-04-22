The mouth of the Carolina Panthers scout sitting next to me in the Michie Stadium press box in West Point, New York, fell agape as he watched Randy Moss.
He marveled as he saw the Marshall University star wide receiver catch a slip screen from Chad Pennington, weave through four defenders, hurdle Army cornerback Scott Williams and stiff-arm cornerback Jamar Mullen on his way to a 90-yard touchdown.
The scout then smiled, closed his notebook and leaned back in his chair. He had seen enough to recommend that the Panthers select Moss with 14th pick in the 1998 NFL draft.
Carolina’s decision makers didn’t listen. They should have. The Panthers chose Nebraska defensive end Jason Peter, who appeared in 38 games, starting 20, in four seasons in the league. Seven picks later, Minnesota picked Moss, who went on to a Hall of Fame career.
Video of Moss’ hurdle has been viewed millions of times online. It’s the first play that comes to mind for most Thundering Herd fans when they remember Marshall’s 35-25 victory.
All the writers in the press box that day were in awe of how Moss turned a short pass into a touchdown, leaving Cadet defenders grasping at air and sprawling on the turf. Well, all the writers but one. My dear friend, the late Anthony Hanshew, then of the Beckley Register-Herald, had a problem with his laptop and was turned around trying to fix it when Moss turned in probably the second-most-memorable play in Herd history, behind only Terry Gardner’s TD catch from Reggie Oliver against Xavier in 1971.
Moss’ catch and run was one of an astonishing number of memorable plays and events in an astounding game.
Equally as important, and his teammates said just as amazing as Moss’ play, was defensive tackle Ricky Hall’s 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown that gave Marshall a 28-12 lead. Hall wore No. 6, typically a number for an offensive player, because he was recruited out of North Clayton High School in College Park, Georgia, as a fullback. Hall didn’t exactly display the speed of Moss, but the 6-foot-1, 269-pound junior rumbled to the end zone with a little bit of help from his friends. Linebacker John Grace led an escort that kept any Cadet from reaching Hall, who earlier recovered a fumble at the MU 5.
“I said before the game I was going to score,” Hall said. “I told everybody just block for me.”
Marshall’s quick-strike offense, Hall’s touchdown and Army’s outstanding execution of the option wore on the Herd’s defense. The Cadets ran 100 plays to Marshall’s 35, rushing for 453 yards on 84 carries. Herd safety Rogers Beckett, perhaps the best open-field tackler in the program’s history, made a game-high 17 stops, several that would have gone for touchdowns if a back could have eluded him.
“We’ll think about Kent tomorrow,” Beckett said of Marshall’s next game at Kent State. “Right now, I’m just too tired.”
Hall agreed.
“I just was just wishing we’d run the ball for a while when we got it to give us some rest,” Hall said.
No wonder. Marshall’s defense was on the field for 24:56 of the 30-minute first half. For the game, Army’s time-of-possession advantage was 41:15 to 18:35. The Cadets mounted seven drives of at least 10 plays, five of at least 13. Army converted seven of eight fourth-down plays and averaged 5.3 yards per play. Marshall, however, averaged 9.6 yards per snap.
“Wow, I’m tired,” Herd defensive end B.J. Cohen said. “I’m very tired.”
Beckett wasn’t the only sure tackler. One of the game’s more-remembered plays was middle linebacker Larry McCloud’s stick of fullback Joe Hewitt in the third quarter. The collision sounded like the crack of a rifle even high above the field in the press box. The hit put Hewitt, who fumbled earlier after a McCloud tackle, out of the game.
“I could hear the guy yell,” Cohen said of Hewitt. “I figured Larry knocked the [senses] out of him.”
Army made plenty of mistakes. In addition to losing two fumbles, quarterback Johnny Goff was intercepted in the end zone by Herd cornerback Larry Moore. The Cadets missed an extra point and failed on three 2-point conversion attempts. Army had made 42 consecutive extra points before this game.
Marshall’s 4,000 visiting fans were delighted by the beauty of Army’s campus on the picturesque Hudson River. They also were thrilled when after its pregame show, Army’s 40-piece band marched in precision to a section of the field in front of them and played “Sons of Marshall.” Herd fans stood and offered thunderous applause for the classy performance.
Moss’ heralded touchdown off the slip screen also led to a touchdown a week later in the Herd’s 42-17 victory in its Mid-American Conference opener at Kent State. Moss, however, didn’t score it.
In one of the more ingenious play calls in Marshall history, Pennington faked the slip screen to Moss on the game’s first play and the Golden Flashes bit on it, leaving LaVorn Colclough uncovered 20 yards behind the nearest defender. Pennington lofted the ball to Colclough for a 92-yard touchdown that took the air out of roughly half of the 11,021 fans at Dix Stadium.
Moss, though, went on to catch eight passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns. he just didn’t have to hurdle anyone this time.