HUNTINGTON — Sometimes, success just isn’t meant to be.
Perhaps, that is what Marshall head coach Mark Snyder thought of during the week of Halloween 2008.
There certainly were some weird spirits surrounding the Thundering Herd program at the time.
On Oct. 28, 2008, Snyder should have been celebrating. He should have been excited.
On that evening, his team — clad in green helmets with the Marshall ‘M’ on the side — executed beautifully in all phases during a 37-23 win over a Houston team which had started to take the nation by storm with a high-powered offense under first-year coach Kevin Sumlin.
Instead, Snyder was at the hospital the next day, visiting with Houston wide receiver Patrick Edwards, who was recovering after one of the more tragic injuries to ever occur on the Joan C. Edwards Stadium turf.
In the third quarter, Edwards ran a deep route as Houston looked to rally against the Herd, but as he ran through the end zone, he ran into a metal service cart that Marshall’s band uses to haul its instruments to and from the field for the halftime show.
The scene was gruesome, and that’s putting it lightly. Edwards’ leg was fully extended and the collision sent his leg into a near 90-degree ‘L’ shape upon impact.
The injury delayed the contest and marred what should have been a celebratory night as Marshall reversed a pair of trends.
Houston came in with a three-game winning streak and had eclipsed 40 points in each win heading in while boasting of an offense that was led by Case Keenum, who was throwing for 407 yards per game in the offense of Dana Holgorsen.
Meanwhile, Marshall’s offense had struggled to an average of just over 12 points a game during its own three-game losing streak going in.
Marshall’s offense used the Wildcat formation with Darius Passmore and a strong rushing attack to score more points against the Cougars than it had during the entirety of that three-game skid.
Furthermore, the defense forced three turnovers and the Herd turned those into points as the team jumped out to a 30-3 lead before Houston started a mini-comeback attempt that fell short.
While the game went down as a victory for the Herd that day, it sure seemed like a loss in the long run.
In the short term from that game, it was the Herd’s last win of the 2008 season.
In its following contest, the Herd special teams blew an extra point and a field goal in overtime that led to an enigmatic 19-16 overtime loss at East Carolina.
A win there would have put Marshall at 5-3 overall and 4-1 in Conference USA, possibly being what the Herd needed to turn things around under Snyder.
Instead, the Herd lost its final three games after that ECU debacle to end a promising campaign at 4-8.
In the long-term of that game — now known as the ‘Band Cart’ game — Edwards sued Marshall and the sides settled out of court in 2012.
Twelve years later, when asking people about that 2008 game against Houston, some may remember the win for Snyder, others may remember Marshall beating now-Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen, who was the offensive coordinator.
But everyone remembers Patrick Edwards breaking his leg. Whether they were part of the 20,000-plus inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium or they watched it unfold on ESPN2, there’s not a Marshall fan out there that doesn’t remember that sight.
Sometimes, a coach simply needs a few breaks to go his way for things to work out. When they don’t, the coach doesn’t work out, either.
This particular break — well, Edwards’ break — certainly didn’t work out for Snyder or the Herd — even on one of the top nights of his tenure.