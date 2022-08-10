Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20220804 mu football 04.jpg
Clint Trickett is in his first season as Marshall's offensive coordinator.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Ahead of the 2022 season, new Marshall offensive coordinator Clint Trickettis focused on doing the best he can with the players that are here, but realizes the importance of creating an offense others want to be a part of.

Trickett, who was on Marshall's staff last season as the passing-game coordinator and wide receivers coach, earned a promotion and was named the offensive coordinator in the offseason, inheriting a talented group of players that show promise for the upcoming season as well as an offensive support staff that remains largely intact from a year ago.

