HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday, UAB football coach Bill Clark settled in to talk about his team ahead of Friday’s Conference USA championship game against Marshall.
Tuesday’s talk was much different than the last time Clark was speaking about football prior to a game against the Thundering Herd.
That pregame press conference came in late November 2014, and it involved Clark answering more questions about growing rumors that his football program would be shut down than about the actual game.
As those rumors started to swirl, so too did support for the UAB program, and the Blazers went into that game with a larger-than-expected crowd and, seemingly, nothing left to lose.
The Blazers led nationally ranked Marshall throughout the contest until a late defensive flurry by the Herd fueled a 23-18 MU win.
It was a game that Clark vividly remembers.
“That was a game we led a lot of the game and they came back and won it at the end,” Clark recalled. “ That’s a game that I remember very well and, so yeah, I think it is full circle to get a chance to play those guys again.”
It was thought to possibly be the last home game ever for UAB at Legion Field, and fans in attendance scrambled to find memoirs — even chunks of grass from the field — following the game.
When the contest ended, the teams went in completely opposite directions.
On Dec. 6, 2014, Marshall went on to win the Conference USA championship — the only one to date in program history.
It came four days after the rumors surrounding UAB football came true: the Blazers football program would end following the 2014 season.
Less than six months later, however, the university reversed course and UAB football was reinstated, but it was forced to start from scratch as players who thought there would be no more football for the Blazers transferred out to continue their college careers.
Clark was also reinstated as head coach, but he was literally starting from the ground up with an eye on returning in 2017.
“You just felt so bad for Bill and everybody at that point, but what he’s done from that point on is remarkable,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said.
Instantly, Clark went to work on building UAB into a successful program, initially using the junior college route and transfers to help the Blazers compete.
For Clark, this 2020 team is special because it represents his first full classes of players following the program being reinstated — that being the fifth-year senior from 2016 and those in the 2017 class, which was the first season the team took the field.
What Clark has done at UAB is nothing short of phenomenal. He took what amounted to a fledgling program and turned it into C-USA West Division champions in its second year back.
That success has continued and, this year, UAB (5-3 overall, 3-1 conference) becomes the first team in the 25-year history of Conference USA to compete in three straight championship games in football.
As the Herd (7-1, 4-1) gets ready to face Clark again for the C-USA title at 7 p.m. Friday, Holliday said the Blazers will greatly resemble that team from 2014 because of Clark’s influences on his program.
“That was a great game, a typical game when you play a Bill Clark-coached team,” Holliday said. “They play great defense, they’re very physical, they’re well-coached. That was a battle from start to finish.”