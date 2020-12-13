HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s opponent for the Conference USA championship game is one with experience in all facets.
Not only has UAB represented the West Division as its champion in each of the last two seasons, it has also been on the road for each of its title game appearances.
That will officially happen for a third straight year after Conference USA’s announcement that Marshall (7-1, 4-1 C-USA) will host the Blazers in Friday’s 7 p.m. Conference USA championship game, which will be aired on CBS Sports Network.
UAB (5-3, 3-1 C-USA) won the West Division on the strength of a 21-16 road win at Rice on Saturday.
It was the same Rice team that came to Huntington and shut out the Thundering Herd the week before.
The Rice win was UAB’s first game in six weeks, dating back to an Oct. 31 double-overtime loss at Louisiana Tech.
Both teams will be looking for their second Conference USA Championship in program history.
Marshall won the title in the only other time it hosted the championship — a 26-23 win over Louisiana Tech in 2014.
UAB went on the road in 2018 and earned its lone title in a 27-25 win over Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Friday’s matchup features a pair of running backs who are each averaging more than 100 rushing yards per contest and have plenty of accolades to their credit.
Marshall running back Brenden Knox, who won the 2019 Conference USA Most Valuable Player award, is averaging 102.5 yards per game with nine rushing touchdowns on the year.