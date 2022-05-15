Another former Marshall football player has now signed with a team in the National Football League.
After receiving an invite to the Buffalo Bills rookie mini camp tryout, Will Ulmer has signed an undrafted free agent deal and will join the team this week as organized team activities (OTAs) begin.
Ulmer, who holds the record for most starts (57) at Marshall, didn’t hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft and said that it tested his faith in many ways. But it wasn’t long until an invitation to rookie mini camp tryouts began to show up.
“Initially I thought it was Green Bay , then that fell through. Then it was the Chiefs and I went and did their rookie mini camp this past weekend and then it was the Buffalo Bills,” Ulmer said. “I came up here and found some success with it.”
Rookie mini camps are an abbreviated snapshot of what a team’s preseason camp might look like and provide a chance for new draft picks and NFL hopefuls to get a taste of professional football at the highest level before mini camps and organized team activities (OTAs) take place later this summer.
“It’s an up-tempo schedule, a new routine and it just throws all aspects of professional football at you to see how you handle it,” Ulmer said.
Ulmer went through rookie camp in Kansas City last week with former Thundering Herd teammate Nazeeh Johnson who was drafted by the Chiefs in the seventh round of this year’s NFL Draft. Former Marshall running back Brenden Knox also participated in that camp.
But Ulmer left without a contract and then waited for his next opportunity, which followed shortly after and he found himself headed to join the Bills rookie camp, along with 20 or 30 other players fighting for their shot in the league.
After the second day of rookie camp in Buffalo, Ulmer said he was approached by a team scout and told to get cleaned up and meet with the team administration.
“He didn’t just come out and say they were going to sign me but I knew it was a really good sign,” he said.
Shortly after, he signed an UDFA deal with the Bills just days before the start of team OTAs where the whole team will report and practice for the upcoming season begins.
His parents were the first people he told, followed by other family members and then the signing was reported on social media.
“I’ve been working so hard at this thing for so long and this was one of my very last opportunities to create some success and get a foot in the door and it’s an amazing feeling,” Ulmer said.
OTAs begin this coming week for the Bills and Ulmer said his journey has only begun and is looking forward to the challenge that awaits.
“We’re getting the full team back together, working out and footballin’ in through the summer. I’m staying in Buffalo and we’re going to attack this thing,” Ulmer said.
He’s one of four players from the 2021 Herd football team to sign with an NFL team this offseason.
Johnson signed a four-year deal with the Chiefs after being drafted in the seventh round while fellow offensive lineman Alex Mollette landed an UDFA deal with the Indianapolis Colts after the conclusion of the draft. Wide receiver Willie Johnson signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after his rookie mini camp tryout.
“They’ve worked just as hard as I have and deserve anything and everything that is coming to them,” said Ulmer. “Those are my brothers and they’ll always be my teammates even if we aren’t on the same team anymore and I’m beyond excited for their opportunity.”