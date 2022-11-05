Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall kicker Rece Verhoff lines up for a field goal during a game against Norfolk State earlier this season at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. Verhoff made four field goals in Saturday’s game at Old Dominion, accounting for all the Herd’s scoring in a 12-0 victory.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

NORFOLK, Va. — Rece Verhoff was near perfect, making four of his five field goal attempts against Old Dominion, pacing Marshall to a 12-0 victory Saturday afternoon at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The true-freshman kicker picked up for the offense’s inefficiency in the red zone and connected on kicks from 33, 30, 26 and 23 yards in the win, missing only once on a 42-yard attempt that was blocked in the fourth quarter.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

