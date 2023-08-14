Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Their names aren't Travis Kelce or Rob Gronkowski, two NFL greats that Charles Huff name-dropped in a Saturday afternoon news conference, but Marshall's young tight end group is making steady progress.

After losing Devin Miller to graduation, the Herd needed someone else to step up at the position and added an influx of players in hopes of creating competition and spurring growth as a whole. 

