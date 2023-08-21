Marshall University President Brad Smith speaks to the Thundering Herd football team during its annual visit to the memorial at Spring Hill Cemetery where six unidentifiable players who died in the 1970 plane crash are buried.
Marshall running back Ethan Payne listens to former assistant coach Mark Gale's speak as the Thundering Herd football team during its annual visit to the memorial at Spring Hill Cemetery where six unidentifiable players who died in the 1970 plane crash are buried.
Marshall University head football coach Charles Huff speaks to the Thundering Herd football team during its annual visit to the memorial at Spring Hill Cemetery where six unidentifiable players who died in the 1970 plane crash are buried.
HUNTINGTON — On the day after the final practice of Fall camp, the day before classes began for students on Marshall University’s campus, the football team took a detour.
Away from the X’s and O’s, drills and scrimmages, each of the players, members of the coaching staff and other university administrators came together at Spring Hill Cemetery where all 75 individuals who perished in the 1970 plane crash are memorialized and six unidentifiable members of the football team are buried.
Mark Gale, a former assistant coach who retired after nearly three decades with the Thundering Herd, attempted to put everything in perspective for the team as preparations begin for the season opener in less than two weeks.
“If you play for the name on the front of your jersey and the ‘M’ on the side of that helmet, they’ll know the name on the back,” Gale said as he spoke.
The memorial grave site is positioned at the highest point in the cemetery and in Fall, when the leaves are gone from the surrounded trees, you can see Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Gale noted, adding it gives the ‘75’ the “best seat in the house.”
It was head coach Charles Huff’s third time bringing the team up, a tradition started by former coach Doc Holliday where the squad ran from the stadium to the cemetery before the start of Fall camp.
Under Huff, the team has bused to the memorial site and it happens at the end of Fall camp instead of the start but remains just as significant.
“For me, I like doing it at the end of camp because it really signifies going into the season and why what we do and what we’ve done all of camp is so important to this community,” Huff said.
For anybody new, it was likely his first trip to the site, unless he had gone on his own accord. On Sunday, the team heard from Gale, team Chaplain ‘Rev.’ Steve Harvey and Marshall President Brad Smith, who gave a first-hand account of what he remembered of that November night when he saw the aftermath of the hillside collision from his home in Kenova.
“When you’ve got 40 new guys you’ve basically got a new team so you’ve kind of got to start from scratch and give them that educational background,” Huff said. “It’s like when a new school year starts and you have a new group of kids, that’s how it is with the transfer portal now. You’re getting a large number of new kids.”
Huff compared it to marrying into a family legacy and said when the players choose to come to Marshall, they take on the history of the school, something Huff did himself three years ago when taking the head coaching position.
“Back then there weren’t a lot of African-American coaches who get to stand in the place that I’m in,” Huff said of the time period when the crash occurred. “For however many years later it is for me to be lucky enough to be standing here leading this team, this program with this type of history and tradition, it touches an emotional string for me and helps me understand why and helps motivate me to do everything I possibly can to represent this university and this community the right way.”
Marshall opens the 2023 regular season at 6 p.m., Sept. 2 at home against the University of Albany.
