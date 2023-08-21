Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — On the day after the final practice of Fall camp, the day before classes began for students on Marshall University’s campus, the football team took a detour.

Away from the X’s and O’s, drills and scrimmages, each of the players, members of the coaching staff and other university administrators came together at Spring Hill Cemetery where all 75 individuals who perished in the 1970 plane crash are memorialized and six unidentifiable members of the football team are buried.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.