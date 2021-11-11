HUNTINGTON -- No one knows more about last year's struggles against UAB than Marshall quarterback Grant Wells.
Over the 11 months since MU's loss to the Blazers in the 2020 Conference USA championship game, Wells has made strides in several different areas. He said getting several more games under his belt has been the ultimate learning curve.
"You can't really put a number on that," Wells said. "It's a year of experience that you can't simulate in practice."
Last season, Marshall played UAB fresh off a 20-0 loss to Rice, a game in which Wells threw five interceptions. It was his first loss at the FBS level and first taste of adversity as a college player.
Wells' confidence was low and that loss carried into the C-USA championship game as he did not complete a pass in the first half.
The scenario could not be more different as the teams get set to play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Wells comes into the contest having led Marshall (6-3 overall, 4-1 C-USA) on a four-game winning streak in which he's thrown for 292 yards per game.
The freshman from Charleston has not completely eliminated mistakes, but he's eliminated carrying the mistakes over into his subsequent play.
"Offensively, we've minimized -- I'm pounding the table to eliminate the turnovers, but we've minimized [them]," Marshall head coach Charles Huff said.
Last week served as a great example of that.
Marshall's first offensive drive moved quickly into the red zone, but Wells threw an interception that ended the drive.
Later, with FAU leading 13-7, however, Wells made what proved to be his best throw of the day as he stepped up on third-and-12 and completed a well-defended pass to Corey Gammage against FAU's Romain Mungin, who had intercepted Wells earlier in the game.
That completion took Marshall from a punting situation to a touchdown just two plays later and the Thundering Herd never looked back from there.
Wells said it is the culmination of striving to improve each week while learning to keep his focus forward.
"I don't really think there's one big thing that I've improved on, but I see little stuff in every single game, just like throwing it away when I need to or bouncing back when I make a mistake," Wells said. "I don't think I'll ever play the perfect game and I don't think anybody ever will."
UAB head coach Bill Clark said he saw a different quarterback on film this year than the one his team faced last season in Huntington.
"Their quarterback is playing really well," Clark said. "I thought a lot about him last year as a freshman. I think you see him mature and doing more things. He's making more throws."
Some of those throws include check-down routes, which were big against Florida Atlantic and something not seen by the Herd much last season against UAB as Brenden Knox wasn't quite the receiver out of the backfield as current Herd back Rasheen Ali.
UAB's secondary is intent on not allowing big plays over the top, as Wells pointed out this week.
"They keep all five receivers in front of them," Wells said. "They play very deep in the secondary, which forces you to throw 5-, 10-yard passes, which we need to excel at."
Ali has become a weapon that Wells has leaned on to pick up chunks of yardage when the defense is taking away the deep ball, which can be expected this week.
Last week, Ali was Marshall's leading receiver with six catches for 70 yards, including a pair of 20-plus-yard receptions in which he simply made plays in space and won the one-on-one battles out of the backfield.
"On our off week, we did a big self-scout and started looking at Sheen's receptions and Sheen's yards per catch," Wells said. "We were dumbfounded that we hadn't gotten him the ball out of the backfield a lot more. We've done that well the past couple games."