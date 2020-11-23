HUNTINGTON — In a week where everyone thinks of what they’re thankful for, Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey can look at his offense, which has made a big leap in 2020.
One major reason for that leap is the play of the wide receivers.
Just as Marshall’s linebackers have impacted the defensive success of 2020, so too have the receivers for wide receivers coach Dallas Baker.
It is all part of the formula that has led Marshall to a 7-0 start and No. 17 national ranking.
“I’m very happy with that room in general,” Cramsey said on Monday. “That was a question mark coming into the season. It was a position that had a rough 2019 with some injuries and a young room. They’ve been playing with a chip on their shoulder.”
That chip on the collective shoulders of the receivers came after a 2019 season in which the passing attack wasn’t up to the standards set forth by the program.
Injuries early in the season forced Marshall to utilize its tight ends more, even times in which the team went to three tight ends on the field at once, with some splitting out to receiver because they were more trusted in passing situations.
This year, however, the wide receiving corps has stayed the course and shown its maturity.
There have still been the injuries at the position, but the unit’s ability to embrace the next-man-up mentality while being ready to perform has enabled the passing game to be successful with freshman quarterback Grant Wells.
The Middle Tennessee contest on Nov. 14 showed that growth with Marshall wide receivers Willie Johnson and Corey Gammage each catching two touchdown passes in the Thundering Herd’s 42-14 win.
Johnson went for career highs of eight receptions and 137 yards to go along with his two scores while Gammage caught five passes for 62 yards and two scores.
More importantly, those receivers made plays in situations that showed the growth in chemistry between Wells and his targets.
With Middle Tennessee selling out to stop the run, there were several one-on-one situations on the outside with receivers in which Wells trusted them to go make a play.
Johnson hauled in two 40-plus-yard receptions in those situations and Gammage caught a 28-yard scoring pass in the third quarter in which Wells lobbed it up, allowing Gammage to go make a play.
“It’s not just a Grant Wells thing,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “Don’t get me wrong, he’s the trigger guy, but the receivers stepped up and made plays, which they had to.”
Early in the season, Wells forged a connection with Broc Thompson — his former roommate — that proved difficult for the opposition to slow down.
However, Thompson was injured at Louisiana Tech, which left the Herd needing players to step up in his place.
Immediately, Gammage and Artie Henry each stepped into the spotlight and took on a bulk of the catches for the offense, leading in the second half at Louisiana Tech and during the contest against Florida Atlantic, along with tight end Xavier Gaines, to aid the Herd’s success.
Against Middle Tennessee, it was Johnson’s turn to show his full arsenal of talent, finding a connection with Wells that continued throughout the win.
In seven games, six different players have led the team in receiving yards, with Henry being the only one to do so twice.
“It’s someone different every game and that’s what I want our offense to be,” Cramsey said. “When you look at the stat sheet, it doesn’t matter who it is.”
Cramsey said that one of the best things about the receiving corps is the collective nature within the room. There is no individualistic feeling toward success, which can be the norm in a statistical-driven position.
“There is no back-and-forth as to who’s getting the catches, who’s getting the playing time,” Cramsey said. “They get more excited when somebody else makes a play than when they make a play. Pretty much everyone in that room at some point this year has stepped in and done a great job.”
As Marshall moves toward its final stretch run, the position group should be as healthy as it has been since the start of the season entering the Dec. 5 home game with Rice.
It bodes well for an offense that has started to diversify itself from a predominantly power running team in an effort to keep the Herd moving forward in its undefeated campaign.