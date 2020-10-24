HUNTINGTON — It was not the best-looking game Marshall has played in the 2020 season, but the No. 22 Thundering Herd did get a 20-9 win over Florida Atlantic to keep MU undefeated while taking the outright lead in Conference USA’s East Division Saturday afternoon at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“Sometimes there’s a point in the season where you’ve got to grind one out and that was the point,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. “Honestly, I’m probably more proud of our football team in that game than I have in the other four victories because we had some adversity really for the first time.”
Marshall (5-0, 3-0 C-USA) had some offensive miscues and had to adjust to Florida Atlantic’s scheme, but the Herd defense kept the Owls at bay to secure its seventh win in eight meetings between the teams. The win celebrated Homecoming 2020 for Marshall in front of 12,002 fans. However, the victory did not come easily.
Marshall trailed for the first time on the season early in the third quarter, but the Herd answered quickly and scored the game’s final 13 points to get the win.
Florida Atlantic’s Vladimir Rivas connected on a 43-yard field goal to give the Owls a 9-7 lead with 8:12 left in the third quarter, breaking a streak of 276 minutes, 48 seconds that Marshall had not trailed to start the season.
However, that deficit was short-lived as Marshall quarterback Grant Wells connected with wide receiver Artie Henry on a 41-yard touchdown pass to put the Herd back in the lead. Wells said it was about remaining calm and not letting the moment get too big.
“At that time, we knew we had a whole lot of football game left to play,” Wells said.
For Henry, it was the second consecutive week that he contributed a big play to the passing attack. Henry and fellow receiver Corey Gammage were pressed into duty last week after injuries at wide receiver limited the Herd. In an increased role this week, both made bit contributions. Gammage led the team with six catches for 79 yards and Henry had five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Following Henry’s score, the Herd got a pair of field goals from Shane Ciucci (35 and 22 yards) and the defense buckled down to keep the Owls from getting closer.
For the fifth straight game, Marshall’s defense kept the opposition under 100 yards rushing, allowing just 17 yards on 15 carries in the second half.
Linebacker Tavante Beckett, who led Marshall with 13 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, said Marshall’s defense wanted to put the clamps down after a trio of 10-plus-yard runs in the first half, which included an 11-yard scoring run from Malcolm Davidson that cut the deficit to 7-6.
Marshall’s Ethan Driskell followed Josh Ball through the line to block the extra point, which kept the Herd in the lead at the break and allowed Beckett and the defense to regroup.
“It was just about being ready and adjusting on the fly,” Beckett said. “They had a couple things that they were calling and we had to figure it out quick.”
Florida Atlantic (1-1, 1-1 C-USA) did a solid job of bottling up the Herd rushing attack early in the contest. Brenden Knox again was the workhorse for the Herd, logging 25 carries for 101 yards, marking the fourth game in a row he’s eclipsed the 100-yard mark.
Knox got Marshall on the board in the first quarter when he hauled in a checkdown from Wells and turned it into a 58-yard touchdown. On the play, Wells avoided pressure up the middle and found Knox, who had no one within 20 yards of him initially.
Wells finished the game 18 of 31 for 251 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
For the Owls, quarterback Nick Tronti absorbed several big hits to keep his offense moving at times. Tronti was 18 of 30 for 148 yards and an interception.
Just as Marshall had a pair of turnovers, the Owls couldn’t overcome their own miscues.
Florida Atlantic (1-1, 1-1 C-USA) aided the Herd’s cause on Saturday, committing 11 penalties for 126 yards. The Owls also dropped a would-be third interception for Wells in an eight-point game late, which led to a Ciucci field goal to make it a two-score contest.
After waiting for weeks between games at various times this season, Marshall has a quick turnaround ahead before it takes on FIU at 7 p.m. Friday at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami.