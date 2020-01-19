HUNTINGTON — When Marshall’s football team steps onto the field to begin preparation for the 2020 season, it will do so without its most experienced receiving target.
Marshall senior wide receiver Obi Obialo announced on social media over the weekend he is entering the NCAA transfer portal, thus ending his time with the Thundering Herd. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound receiver from Coppell, Texas, appeared in 27 games during his Marshall career, catching 79 passes for 987 yards and four touchdowns.
Obialo was expected to be a key player for the Herd at wide receiver in 2019, but an injury suffered the week prior to the season opener left him sidelined for several weeks. Obialo played in four games for Marshall in 2019, hauling in 18 passes for 244 yards with no touchdowns.
The situation surrounding Obialo is a unique one because of his career path.
Obialo’s career started as a walk-on at Oklahoma State where he appeared in four games, making two catches for 11 yards. Where Obialo was a walk-on, he was still free to sign with any program without having to sit out under NCAA transfer rules, and he signed with the Herd in the 2017 recruiting class.
That played significantly into how his injury was approached in 2019 because he still had a redshirt year at his disposal. Under NCAA rules, players can play in up to four games and still redshirt, which Obialo did during the 2019 season.
Therefore, even though he played as a senior for the Herd last year, he still has one more year of eligibility remaining, which he announced that he will exhaust with another program.
“I want to thank all the coaches and staff at Marshall for the opportunity to grow into the person and player I am today, but I have decided to Graduate Transfer and play my final year at another university. Thank you,” Obialo said on social media.
It was one of several moves within the Herd program over the past week. There are two additions to the staff — one of which is familiar with the program.
Luke Day, who previously served as Marshall’s strength and conditioning coach for three seasons, has returned to the helm of the Herd strength staff. Day replaces Brad Bielaniec, who was hired as the Director of Athletic Performance at Appalachian State this week. Bielaniec, who was an assistant for Day at Marshall in 2017, returns to Boone, North Carolina, where he served as an assistant in 2018.
Marshall has also added Jordon Hankins as the team’s safeties coach. Hankins comes to Marshall from UT-Martin where he spent 10 seasons, including the last three as associate head coach and defensive coordinator of the Skyhawks. UT-Martin featured the top scoring defense in the Ohio Valley Conference in 2019, allowing just 19.5 points per game in league play.
Hankins replaces former Herd safeties coach Mike Treier, who also returned to Marshall in 2017 after having served as co-defensive coordinator for one season at UT-Martin.
Treier left Marshall earlier this month to accept a defensive analyst position with Florida State. He has since left Tallahassee to accept the safeties spot at Colorado State, reuniting him with former Marshall defensive coordinator Chuck Heater, who accepted the Rams’ position two weeks ago.
It is not clear as of now if Hankins will also take on the role of recruiting coordinator vacated by Treier’s exit.
The additions of Day and Hankins have not been formally announced by the university, but the social media pages of each reflect their new positions within Doc Holliday’s staff.