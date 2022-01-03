HUNTINGTON — George Jackson was remembered by some as a quiet homebody, by others as a great conversationalist and by most as an outstanding football player.
A member of Marshall University’s Young Thundering Herd football team from 1971 through 1974, Jackson died Wednesday at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was 71.
“George and I student taught at Enslow Junior High in the fall of 1973,” former Thundering Herd baseball standout Larry Verbage said. “He was a great guy. Very laid back. He loved his music, [particularly] Earth, Wind & Fire.”
Rick Mulholland of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, knew Jackson while both attended Marshall.
“A great guy,” Mulholland said. “Soft-spoken and just had a subtle sense of humor. Between sports and music, we could talk for hours. He wasn’t a big guy and must’ve been pretty tough. I can hear his voice so clearly.”
Jackson, 71, was recruited to Marshall out of Ferrum (Virginia) Junior College after a stellar career at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Virginia. With the Young Herd, Jackson played defensive back, split end and returned kicks and punts.
Jackson’s punt return to the Xavier 49-yard line set up Marshall’s game-winning drive in an extraordinary 15-13 upset Sept. 25, 1971 at Fairfield Stadium. The victory was Marshall’s first after the Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash that killed all 75 aboard, including most of the MU football team, near Tri-State Airport.
“I remember George very well,” said C.E. Wilson, a Marshall graduate living in St. Louis. “Excellent guy. We had some classes together and hung out at Gullickson Hall.”
A member of the Marshall Black Alumni Association and Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, Jackson remained in Huntington after graduating with a degree in physical education. He worked in sales with several companies.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jermon Jackson, a former Ironton High School and Ohio State University running back. He is survived by wife, Jacqueline; daughter, Shamara; and stepchildren, Bonita Mosley, Juanita Redman, Jamie Redman and Bradford McMillian II; as well as 12 grandchildren.
A celebration of Jackson’s life is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at Full Gospel Assembly, 2101 10th Ave. The family will welcome friends at noon. Jackson’s roommate at Marshall, quarterback Dave Walsh, will be one of the featured speakers at the service.
“We had a lot to talk about,” said Walsh, who also was from Virginia. “He was a good person right to the end. His service to others speaks volumes. Look at what he helped start for Herd football. Be it practice, games, work or just life, he was in attack mode. He wanted the best for everybody. He will be missed.”