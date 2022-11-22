Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The depth of the Marshall football roster was inevitably going to be tested the deeper into the year it got. 

The past two weeks have proven that, as head coach Charles Huff has called on a few players to step into more prominent roles on both offense and defense. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags