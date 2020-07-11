EDITOR’S NOTE: HD Media’s Grant Traylor counts down his 10 most important players on Marshall’s 2020 roster. No. 8 is junior cornerback Steven Gilmore.
HUNTINGTON — As Marshall looks toward the 2020 football season, the Thundering Herd has a completely new look in its cornerback room.
Gone are four-year starter Chris Jackson and veteran Kereon Merrell, who played a large portion of snaps over the last two seasons.
There is also a new face leading the room with Jordon Hankins coming from Tennessee-Martin, where he served as defensive coordinator.
With so much newness within the room, there is a need for both production and leadership at the cornerback position.
That’s where junior Steven Gilmore comes into the picture.
Gilmore came on the scene as a freshman in spot duty, but last season made a leap as one of Marshall’s most consistent defenders on the outside.
In 2019, Gilmore finished with 50 tackles, which was sixth on the team, and led Marshall with two interceptions while adding four pass breakups and a forced fumble.
That included a career-best performance when he notched 11 tackles in the win over Western Kentucky. He also had a game-clinching interception against Florida Atlantic in crunch time.
As 2020 approaches, Gilmore’s snap numbers will increase and his production is expected to as well.
The South Carolina native knows that being a lockdown corner is in his blood, with brother Stephon Gilmore being one of the NFL’s best for the New England Patriots.
However, Steven Gilmore wants to make his own name within the pass-happy ranks of Conference USA and he’ll get that opportunity as one of the most veteran returning cornerbacks that the Herd features.
Marshall was a middle-of-the-road pass defense in terms of yards per game last season. However, the Herd secondary fared well in completion percentage against (58.3, 38th nationally) and passing touchdowns allowed (16, 25th).
It was a bend-but-don’t-break effort that helped the Herd to a successful season.
With key pieces gone and the team on its third cornerbacks coach in as many seasons, some leadership and stability is needed.
Marshall’s coaches think highly of Gilmore after he earned the team’s trust as a freshman in 2018 and worked his way into a bigger part of the rotation in 2019.
Look for Gilmore to emerge into a big leadership role in 2020 and for him to be a pivotal piece in Marshall’s success.