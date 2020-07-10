EDITOR’S NOTE: HD Media’s Grant Traylor counts down his 10 most important players on Marshall’s 2020 roster. No. 9 is sophomore kicker Shane Ciucci.
HUNTINGTON — Many are well aware of the special season Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser had in 2019 as he worked his way to the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year award.
What many aren’t aware of is that, until the final week of preseason camp in 2019, Rohrwasser was in a fight to keep his starting job because of a freshman transfer from Fresno State named Shane Ciucci.
Ciucci pushed Rohrwasser to be his best from the early part of camp, and that healthy competition between two friends led to Rohrwasser putting up impressive numbers that ended up with him being drafted by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Now it’s Ciucci’s turn to take over as Marshall’s kicking specialist. While he’s got big shoes to fill after Rohrwasser’s departure, Ciucci has plenty of ability that the Herd staff is eager to see progress.
Ciucci’s journey to Huntington is a unique one.
The Michigan native opted to sign with Fresno State out of high school and was with the Bulldogs for one year before deciding that a new home would be best.
That new home would take him 2,400 miles from Fresno State to Huntington.
At Marshall, the 5-foot-8, 175-pound left-footed kicker has shown plenty of pop in his leg during drills, but game experience as a place-kicker has not occurred.
Ciucci appeared in two games down the stretch for Marshall, taking over kickoff duties to get him some on-field experience while also resting Rohrwasser’s leg.
Marshall coach Doc Holliday has always preached the importance of special teams, and the Herd has been blessed with several exceptional talents in that regard. Holliday’s hope is that Ciucci is the latest in the mold of hidden gems in the game’s third phase.
With special teams being such a critical part of the Herd’s success, Ciucci’s ability to pin teams deep on kickoff opportunities and convert on field goal attempts is one of many question marks as preparation for 2020 begins.
Over the past two seasons, Rohrwasser combined to go 33 of 42 on field goal attempts.
For Marshall to continue that success in the special teams department, it will be squarely on Ciucci’s left foot to kick them in the right direction.