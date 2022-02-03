HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s search for an athletic director is hitting its final stages with four finalists in the running for the position.
Those finalists are Marshall interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley, Pitt deputy athletic director and chief of staff Christian Spears, Syracuse deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer Andrew Goodrich and Washington State’s Chris Park, who is the deputy director of athletics over external relations.
Those names were first reported to HerdNation.com on Thursday morning and later confirmed by sources.
Those four names were recommended as finalists out of many applications for the position, which has been open since June after the transition of Mike Hamrick to a position in the university president’s office.
It is expected that final in-person interviews will happen next week. Sources say those were originally scheduled for this week, but inclement weather and travel issues forced those to shift to next week.
While the AD search committee was responsible for helping the university find its finalists, the ultimate decision on the permanent athletic director position is in the hands of MU President Brad Smith, who took over Jan. 1.
HerdNation reported O’Malley’s final interview has already taken place.
O’Malley took over in the interim role in June and served an integral role in Marshall navigating conference realignment, which resulted in the university making the decision to transition from Conference USA to the Sun Belt Conference, an announcement that came at the beginning of November.
Since that time, O’Malley has helped Marshall get prepared for that transition, which could happen in time for the 2022-23 year, but will happen no later than July 1, 2023.
Spears joined Pitt’s staff in May 2017 as deputy director of athletics for external affairs.
His duties with the Panthers’ athletic department include oversight of all revenue generation activities, which includes fundraising, marketing, branding and the department’s communications initiatives.
Goodrich joined Syracuse in his role in November 2018. At Syracuse, Goodrich is the liaison for the ACC Network and also is a member of two key groups with the conference: the branding, marketing and revenue development group and the football strategy group.
Goodrich, who also had previous stops at South Florida and Miami, led Syracuse’s tactical efforts to launch the ACC Network and led an external relations team that produced a record number of new season tickets sold for the 2019 season.
Park joined the staff at Washington State in August 2018 as senior associate athletic director for external communications before being promoted to deputy athletic director of external relations in July 2020.
He serves as Washington State’s liaison for Learfield IMG College and also recently worked to secure an $11 million naming rights agreement with GESA Credit Union.