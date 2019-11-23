HUNTINGTON — The 11th-ranked Marshall University men’s soccer team entertains West Virginia University in the second round of the NCAA tournament at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The game at Hoops Family Field is sold out.
The Thundering Herd enters with an overall record of 15-2-3. The Mountaineers come in at 10-8-2. The game may be viewed live on ESPN3, with Jake Griffith on the call, heard on radio at WMUL 88.1-FM or streamed online at www.marshall.edu/wmul on Stream 1.
The Mountaineers lead the all-time series 15-5-1 and won the last meeting 2-1 on Sept. 15, 2004 in Morgantown. Marshall has not beaten WVU since a 2-1 win in Huntington in 2000.
Marshall has outscored opponents 44-15. The Herd has also outshot the competition 255-201 overall and 117-81 in shots on goal. Redshirt freshman Milo Yosef remains the team leader in goals (11) and points (25).
Junior Jamil Roberts leads in assists with 10 and is second with 22 points. Roberts is tied for fifth in the NCAA in assists and leads Conference USA. Dolabella is second on the team in goals and is third in points with 18. Ten different players have scored a goal this season for Marshall with nine of those players scoring two or more.
Redshirt senior keeper Paulo Pita has been a brick wall this year for the Herd as he has played all 1,875 minutes with just 15 goals allowed in 20 matches. Pita sports a 0.72 goals against average, good for 17th in the country. He has an .810 save percentage which leads the conference and is 14th in the nation. Pita’s eight shutouts is second all-time for a single-season in program history.
West Virginia went on the road to the Butler Bulldogs for its first-round NCAA match and came away with a 5-1 win.
Rodrigo Robles Grajera leads the Mountaineers with nine goals and 21 points and scored twice in the win over Butler. Andres Muriel Albino is second on the team in scoring with seven goals and 16 points.
Luke McCormick is the leader in assists with nine. The Mountaineers have outscored the opposition 32-29 this season. WVU has also outshot its competition 249-196 and is winning the shots on goal category 106-89.
Steven Tekesky has been the mainstay in the net, playing all 1,846 minutes. Tekesky has allowed 29 goals, carries a 1.41 goals against average, tallied 58 saves and has a .667 save percentage. He has also earned six shutouts this season. Tekesky was named the MVP of the Mid-American Conference tournament.
The MU-WVU winner will take on the winner of Sunday night’s game between No. 6 Washington and Boston College.