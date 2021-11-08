HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University's defense is ahead of its offense, and Thundering Herd men's basketball coach Danny D'Antoni said he is OK with that.
Marshall was stronger defensively than offensively Sunday in an 86-59 victory over the University of Pikeville in an exhibition game at Cam Henderson Center.
"We're a work in progress fitting all our roles offensively," D'Antoni said. "Defensively, we have length. We have to watch our rebounding. We have to work on that real quick. The team coming in here is pretty darn good. If we keep defending, we'll always be in ball games."
The "team coming in here" is Wright State, which features former Wheelersburg High School star Tanner Holden, who committed to Marshall before opting for the Raiders. Holden averaged 15.8 points and 7.3 rebounds last season in earning first-team All-Horizon League honors. He is the son of Marshall Hall of Famer Rodney Holden.
"It's going to be a great game Friday," D'Antoni said. "Wright State is a great ball club, expected to compete at the highest level of the Horizon. We'll need all hands on deck playing well."
Whether the Herd will be at full strength is to be determined. Wyatt Fricks, a 6-foot-9 freshman forward from Winder, Georgia, hopped off the court on one leg with 10:27 left in Sunday's game.
"Wyatt walked into the locker room," D'Antoni said. "We're not sure where he is physically. He shows flashes. Just before he got hurt, the 3 he made."
D'Antoni said no decisions have been made on whether any of the team's five freshmen will redshirt. How badly Fricks is injured likely will be a determining factor for him.
"It might be something he just wants to do, work on his leg all year long and get the strength and the muscle and the joint, let our people work with him to do that," D'Antoni said of Fricks redshirting. "That would be my first thought.
"If he says he's good, you see what he can do. He can be a valuable basketball player playing that three spot or the wing. He can really shoot the basketball. He's quick. He can defend. He's competitive. We'll wait and see. If we don't redshirt anybody, some people will have to be happy sitting there watching a little bit more than they would like."
D'Antoni said a bright spot, particular on offense, on Sunday was junior guard Andrew Taylor, who finished with 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.
"That was a bad game for Andy," D'Antoni said. "That's how good he is. You'll see him a lot better. I'd probably go home thinking I played really good. It's probably as not as good a game as he expects from himself. He's that good. I look forward to watching him throughout the season."