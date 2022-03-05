BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- Marshall's men's basketball team couldn't find a way over the top on Saturday afternoon.
And that led the Thundering Herd to also not being able to get over the Tops.
Western Kentucky went on a 12-2 run after Marshall whittled a double-digit deficit to one possession and never looked back in a 78-69 win over the Herd Saturday afternoon at a sold-out E.A. Diddle Arena.
Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni wasn't happy about the result, but he was pleased with effort from his team following the game.
"We had five guys out there playing hard," D'Antoni said. "I've got to make sure that's who I play -- five guys who are playing hard."
While D'Antoni liked the effort and fight from his team, it was another game in which the Herd got down big early and battled back, but could not find the key baskets when needed to get over the hump.
Instead, turnovers plagued the Herd at key times and Western Kentucky rolled off 20 points from those 15 Marshall miscues en route to the win.
"We made a lot of turnovers that led to buckets on the other end," D'Antoni said. "Twenty to four [points off turnovers], therein lies the game. They were all not what they did -- what we did."
Marshall (11-20, 4-14 Conference USA) closed within 46-44 following a jumper by Taevion Kinsey and had a chance to take the lead, but Andrew Taylor missed a 3-pointer and Western Kentucky answered with a 12-2 run, capped by a Camron Justice 3-pointer.
Kinsey said that sequence was tough for the Herd to overcome.
"We've definitely got to figure out how to capitalize off of when we get them to turn the ball over or miss a shot," Kinsey said. "We can't be a team that's trading baskets with a team like this. We need every bucket."
Marshall hung in early against the Hilltoppers, who were celebrating Senior Day, going toe-to-toe with one of Conference USA's hottest teams.
However, Western Kentucky (19-12, 11-7 C-USA) got six consecutive points to end the first half, which turned a two-possession game into a 39-28 lead at the break.
Marshall started the second half with a strong run to get back into things, but never could get over the hump.
Marko Sarenac came off the bench and knocked down six 3-pointers to lead Marshall with 18 points while Taylor and Kinsey each added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Herd. Kinsey also had seven assists.
With the win, Western Kentucky earned the No. 2 seed in the East, which earns the Hilltoppers a bye for the first round of the Conference USA Tournament next week in Frisco, Texas.
Marshall will take on FIU in the East Division play-in game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.