FRISCO, Texas — Marshall’s men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni preached a one-game-at-a-time philosophy for this week’s Conference USA Tournament.
D’Antoni cited the philosophy of his good friend Jim Valvano, who always said to survive and advance.
Marshall did just that on Tuesday night, jumping to an early lead and closing strong in a 74-62 win over FIU in the East Division play-in game at the Conference USA Tournament Tuesday night at Ford Center at The Star.
“They beat us twice in the regular season, but we played with a lot more energy than we did during the year,” D’Antoni said. “I thought we did a nice job on their guards, really, just trying to take them off that 3-point line.”
Marshall (12-20) advances to take on Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Marshall got a balanced offensive effort that featured four double-figure scorers, led by Taevion Kinsey’s 23 points. More importantly, though, the Thundering Herd limited its mistakes, committing just eight turnovers.
“This game, we were mentally locked in,” Kinsey said. “We played with more energy and we kept it in mind that they beat us twice, but when you go in the tournament everybody’s record is 0-0.”
Kinsey scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half, which included a pair of instances in which he scored a pair of baskets to stem attempts by FIU to crawl back into the game.
With the game still in the balance, Kinsey hit a fade-away jumper with 4:45 left that started a 10-0 run during which the Herd put the game away.
Obinna Anochili-Killen and Darius George each had a pair of rebound baskets in the run that seemed to take the wind out of FIU. Marshall finished with a 16-2 edge in second-chance points.
Killen was a problem all night for the Panthers, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds, including four on the offensive end.
While Marshall got the win, D’Antoni didn’t go as far as to say he was overly impressed with his team, which still made several mistakes that could’ve potentially let the win get away.
Marshall jumped out to an early lead and carried it into halftime, but a sloppy end to the first half pulled FIU within 33-29 at the break.
The Herd led by nine and had a chance to go into the break with a double-digit lead, but an offensive foul by Mikel Beyers turned it over with 47 seconds left and Marshall’s defense didn’t account for FIU’s Tevin Brewer, who rushed up court to try to get a 2-for-1 opportunity at half’s end.
“Those are the things that will beat you if you don’t take care of those little things,” D’Antoni said. “We’re going to impress it upon them.”
Kinsey got a three-point play just 10 seconds into the second half and added a 3-pointer just two minutes later during a mini-run that got the lead back to double-figures for the Herd.
The troublesome end to the first half came after Marshall started strong.
The Herd scored the game’s first eight points and took a 20-9 lead after a one-handed slam by Mikel Beyers with 11:04 left before halftime. Beyers finished with 14 points, 10 of which came in the second half.
“When you come out into a tournament, starting good is always important,” D’Antoni said. “Confidence plays a big factor in tournaments, probably more so than regular-season games.”
Killen joined Andrew Taylor as the catalysts early with Killen hitting a pair of 3-pointers after a Taylor basket opened things to push Marshall to its 8-0 advantage. Taylor finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
FIU (15-17) got 23 points from Brewer while Denver Jones added 12 off the bench.