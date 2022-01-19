HUNTINGTON — There has been plenty of chatter about what needs to happen for Marshall’s men’s basketball team to turn things around this season.
Ideas on social media and message boards have ranged from personnel changes to schematic changes, and some more extreme views have also called for coaching changes.
Within the team’s circle — the Cam Henderson Center and the locker room — there is no dissent, nor is there any question as to why the team is struggling.
It all comes down to two words: shoot better.
“No one on this team is questioning what we’re doing or questioning coach,” Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said. “We’ve just got to hit our shots. We look at the end of the game and every area, we are beating teams, except shooting.”
Thundering Herd coach Dan D’Antoni clarified that a bit, saying it is one specific area: 3-point shooting.
“The 2-point shots are going down now,” D’Antoni said. “We have a good rhythm. Inside of that 3-point line, we’re playing well, but to win the modern-day game, you’ve got to be pretty efficient from the outside, too. We ran into North Texas, who shoots it well outside, Rice, who shoots it well outside. Florida Atlantic shoots it well outside.
“We’re playing better, but you can’t make two or three 3-pointers and beat teams who are making eight to 12. It just doesn’t work.”
D’Antoni even said his team was “snake-bit” after watching the film of the Herd's 87-77 loss to Rice on Saturday.
“I looked back at the Rice tape and they were 12 of 20 [on 3-pointers]. I’d say of that, 18 shots were contested,” D’Antoni said. “We were like 3 of 30 and we had at least 17 of them, they weren’t even in the area code when we shot them. We’re sitting there wide open.”
D’Antoni was close — his team was 6 of 31 on its 3-point attempts — but his point is well-taken.
Marshall’s disparity in 3-point field goal percentage compared to its 3-point defense is cause for alarm.
The Herd ranks No. 341 out of 350 Division I teams in 3-point percentage, hitting just 27.2% of its shots.
On the flip side of that, Marshall’s 3-point defense is No. 278 out of 350 teams, allowing opponents to knock down 35.1% of their attempts.
In Conference USA action, that disparity has increased. In four league losses, Marshall’s opponents are connecting on 39% of their 3-point attempts while the Herd has hit just 24% of its attempts from long range.
“We have to be able to start knocking down some 3s,” D’Antoni said.
As Marshall (7-10, 0-4 C-USA) looks to snap its seven-game losing streak, 3-point shooting is likely to again be the difference.
On Thursday, Marshall faces FIU (10-7, 0-4 C-USA), which features an offense that puts up nearly 30 3-point attempts per game.
D’Antoni said that while many others may look at the Herd’s shooting issues and think the team should abandon what it is doing, he is confident in his team’s ability to turn it around — especially given the way the players have worked the ball to get open looks on the offensive end over the past two games, regardless of result.
“I do feel like the last two games, we’re starting to play good basketball — not winning basketball yet, but good basketball,” D’Antoni said. “We have to learn to play in the bigger moments.”
D’Antoni said the likelihood is that guard David Early, who has averaged nearly 30 minutes per game in the last three games, will likely move into more of a point-guard role to take some of the load off Kinsey and fellow guard Andrew Taylor.
On Saturday, Early’s presence handling the ball paid dividends for both Kinsey and Taylor. Kinsey finished with 31 points and 10 assists with no turnovers while Taylor was a perfect 5 for 5 from the floor for 12 points while adding a team-high nine rebounds as both went off the ball and were able to create a bit more.
“I really think his game is more suited to be a point guard,” D’Antoni said of Early. “He’s got the size, he doesn’t go too fast, but he’s got enough speed to get up in there.”
One of the teams on Thursday will get its first Conference USA win of the season, which could go a long way toward momentum in the coming weeks.
D’Antoni’s hope is that Marshall will get over its hump and get things rolling while in Florida.
Following Thursday night’s game at FIU, the Herd has a quick turnaround as it takes on Florida Atlantic at 4 p.m. Saturday in Boca Raton.