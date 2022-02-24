MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni has said all season that his team is just as talented as any in a Conference USA league that is full of talent.
So what is the difference between worst and first in the East Division of the league? Less than two minutes, it appears.
For the second time this year, Marshall had East Division leader Middle Tennessee in a battle down the stretch, only to falter late -- this time in a 74-65 loss to the Blue Raiders Thursday night at the Murphy Center.
"We could've won that ballgame," D'Antoni said. "We've got to be better."
The final margin was misleading, thanks to a late technical foul called on the Thundering Herd bench that resulted in four Middle Tennessee free throws that set the final score.
Still, it was a similar result to what the Herd has seen this season as MU dropped to 11-18 overall and 4-12 in C-USA play. It was Marshall's fourth league loss that came in the final minutes.
Middle Tennessee's Josh Jefferson hit the game's biggest shot, a 3-pointer to put the Blue Raiders up 64-61 with 1:01 left. Marshall followed with a turnover that led to a pair of free throws, which spaced the game to two scores.
That's where things got interesting.
Following a Taevion Kinsey slam, Marshall went to a pressure defense and got a trap in front of the Herd bench on Middle Tennessee's Donovan Sims.
As Sims stumbled to the ground, Marshall's Mikel Beyers was called for a foul despite replay showing what appeared to be a jump-ball situation, according to the game's announcers.
"I can't tell you what it was," D'Antoni said. "From my vantage point, you know, one thing. From their vantage point, another."
Instead of the Herd getting possession with a chance to tie, Sims knocked down two free throws to end the threat.
Sims, who nailed a dagger 3-pointer in Middle Tennessee's win earlier this season in Huntington, had just one field goal in the game, but was a perfect 11 for 11 from the foul line.
As a team, Middle Tennessee (21-7, 12-3 C-USA) was 32 of 35 from the foul line while Marshall was 11 of 12.
Despite the foul discrepancy, D'Antoni pointed to his team's 18 turnovers, which led to 20 points for Middle Tennessee, as the reason for the loss.
"When you're looking at it totally, we're still beating ourselves, regardless of what it was," D'Antoni said.
Marshall led for much of the game until Middle Tennessee used a 22-4 run over a stretch of five minutes to take its biggest lead at 48-38.
The Herd used the shooting of Andrew Taylor, who finished with 24 points, and the play of Beyers to slowly crawl back into the game.
Beyers tied the game at 61 on a pair of free throws with 1:19 left, but Jefferson followed with the 3-pointer -- only Middle Tennessee's fourth on 24 attempts in the game -- with 1:01 left that put the Blue Raiders up for good.
Marshall led for more than 18 of the 20 minutes in the first half, using a pair of Taylor 3-pointers to get the team out of the gate quickly. The Herd took a 27-24 lead into the locker room as turnovers plagued both sides.
The Herd expanded its lead to its biggest margin at 34-26 on a jumper by Obinna Anochili-Killen with 17:20 left, but Middle Tennessee got a dunk from Eli Lawrence that started the big run to take over.
Killen finished with 14 points for the Herd, which also got 10 points from Kinsey and 10 points and nine rebounds from Beyers.
Lawrence ended with 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Middle Tennessee while Sims added 13 points and Jefferson netted 10.
Marshall is off this weekend, but returns to Cam Henderson Center for its final home game of the season at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Western Kentucky in a game to be seen on ESPNU.