HUNTINGTON — If the Marshall men's soccer team is to win its second national championship in the past four seasons, it'll have to do it the hard way — on the road.
The Thundering Herd dropped from its No. 5 ranking to tied for No. 9 in the United Soccer Coaches Association rankings poll after a loss to James Madison in the Sun Belt Conference tournament, but was not thought of as highly in the eyes of the NCAA selection committee.
The Herd was not selected for a national seed and therefore will play on the road or at a neutral site for its entire tournament run, beginning at Elon on Thursday.
"I feel like we got snubbed," Marshall head coach Chris Grassie said. "I feel like traveling on the road in the first round for everything we put together not just this season, but for the last three seasons, is ridiculous."
Grassie said he was disappointed in the draw but is confident his team is primed for a run at the program's second national championship.
"I was probably 95% sure we would get a home game considering 18 months ago we won a national championship and we’ve been really good this season," Grassie said. "Obviously none of our losses have been big losses, they’ve been games we’ve dominated."
Marshall finished the regular season 10-2-3 overall. The team's first loss came at Butler in the second game of the season, 1-0, and its second to Old Dominion, a 2-0 decision. In both, the Herd outshot its opponent but failed to convert on its chances.
In the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament, Marshall was defeated by James Madison 1-0, a match in which the Herd took 15 shots to JMU's six but created just one shot on goal.
The 48-team field is made up of champions from 23 conferences, who qualified automatically, in addition to 25 teams that were selected at-large. The top 16 teams were seeded and received first-round byes. All first-round games will be played Thursday on campus sites, while all second-round action will take place Sunday, Nov. 20.
Grassie said he feels there is a strong bias toward teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, referencing Clemson's No. 6 seed specifically. The Tigers (13-6-1) went from unranked to tied for No. 18 in the USCA rankings last week after a deep run and eventual loss in the ACC tournament championship match.
"You can definitely see the bias playing out but that makes us underdogs," Grassie said. "We’ve had a much tougher path than this to win a national championship before and we feel like this is a good path to go."
The Herd starts with a trip to Elon on Thursday. With a win, Marshall will face the University of Virginia, the No. 4, on Sunday. No. 13 seed Indiana is also in Marshall's bracket, as are Saint Louis and Memphis.
Grassie said he believes each of those opponents are beatable and that Marshall's path to the 2020 national championship might have been more challenging.
"We’ve had a much tougher path than this to win a national championship before and we feel like this is a good path to go," Grassie said. "Elon, UVA and Indiana, if it all went to form, they are all winnable games for us."
From the very beginning of the season, Grassie has believed that this year's team had a chance to compete for a national championship. Now the opportunity has arrived for the Herd to prove it.
"How many teams are on the board that are really seriously thinking they can win a national championship?," Grassie said. "We know we can and we know we have the team to do it this year that are capable of doing it."
