Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221107_hds_musoccer
Buy Now

Marshall's Gabriel Alves (16) makes a pass as the Marshall University men's soccer team takes on James Madison during the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Nov. 6 at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — If the Marshall men's soccer team is to win its second national championship in the past four seasons, it'll have to do it the hard way — on the road. 

The Thundering Herd dropped from its No. 5 ranking to tied for No. 9 in the United Soccer Coaches Association rankings poll after a loss to James Madison in the Sun Belt Conference  tournament, but was not thought of as highly in the eyes of the NCAA selection committee.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags