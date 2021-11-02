HUNTINGTON — Ahead of its biggest game of the season, Marshall’s men’s soccer program received some big accolades on Tuesday.
Marshall moved back into the No. 1 spot in the United Soccer Coaches Association Poll while also sweeping the Conference USA weekly awards.
The Thundering Herd’s return to No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches poll brings Marshall back to where it started the season after capturing the 2020 NCAA College Cup title.
Marshall (11-1-3) replaces Georgetown, which fell from No. 1 to No. 4 this week after losing to Marquette on Saturday night.
The Herd received 15 of 24 first-place votes, moving ahead of Oregon State, Washington, Georgetown and Tulsa, which moved into the top five this week.
The No. 1 ranking comes ahead of Marshall’s biggest match of the season, which takes place on Friday night in Miami when the Herd meets No. 19 FIU at 6 p.m. That matchup will decide the Conference USA regular-season title.
Marshall swept the weekly Conference USA awards with Pedro Dolabella earning the C-USA Offensive Player of the Week award while Marshall’s Nathan Dossantos garnered the C-USA Defensive Player of the Week Award.
Dolabella’s award came after the Brazilian netted two goals in the Herd’s 4-0 win over South Carolina on Senior Night in Huntington.
Dossantos also led a Marshall defense that played a man down from the 12-minute mark against South Carolina, but still found ways to be solid at the back while being able to press the offense forward.
For both players, it was the second weekly award they have earned from Conference USA.
Dolabella and Dossantos are the only players in Conference USA to earn multiple Player of the Week awards, making them each front-runners for the league’s Player of the Year honors, which could be released within the next week.