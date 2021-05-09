CARY, N.C. — Forget about the 24-hour rule.
As exhilarating as Marshall’s upset of top-seeded Clemson in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Friday might have been, the victory was simply a steppingstone to bigger and more important goals.
And the celebration, punctuated by a shirtless Vitor Dias leaping into the arms of his on-rushing teammates following his game-winner in the eighth round of penalty kicks, lasted only until the Thundering Herd got back to its team bus.
“Our goal is not to beat the No. 1 team,” coach Chris Grassie said immediately following the biggest win in program history — at least to date. “Our goal is to be the No. 1 team. So this is over, we’re done, we’ve put it behind us and we’re moving on to the next one in the Elite Eight.”
The task there won’t get any easier.
With the tournament’s top seed now in their rear view mirror, Grassie and his players have set their sights squarely on preparing for Georgetown, the team that won the entire tournament the last time it was played.
Just as it was against Clemson, Marshall (10-2-3) will be an underdog against the defending national champion Hoyas. But as was the case against the Tigers, the Herd won’t be intimidated with a trip to the College Cup on the line.
“For us it’s about continuing the momentum and then we prepare for Georgetown,” Grassie said. “We give Georgetown every respect. We scout them. We see their strengths, we see their weaknesses and then we just do our thing when we go out there.”
Marshall’s “thing” is a possession game anchored by goalkeeper Oliver Stemmle and a stout defense, along with the speed and explosiveness of Hermann Trophy semifinalist Dias and Milo Yosef up front.
“We’re not going to surprise anybody,” Grassie said. “We’re going to try to keep the ball and we’re going to try to create chances. We might press, we might sit back, we might decide to play one way or the other. But at the end of the day, we’re going to continue with the process and move to the next one.”
According to Grassie, it’s a similar style to the one Georgetown figures to employ.
The Hoyas (10-1-2) advanced to Monday’s match at the WakeMed Soccer Complex with a 2-0 win against High Point and a 3-2 victory against Penn State. They are led by sophomore midfielder Dante Polvara, whose eight goals are five more than anyone else on the team.
“I’ve only seen them play once before. I watched them play against Seton Hall in the Big East final and I thought they’re a pretty good possession team,” Grassie said. “They had some really impressive movements and some tactical adjustments as they went from defending to attacking.
“We’ll look to manage that a little bit and maybe they’ll do something a little bit different playing against us. It’s going to be a battle of two good possession teams, so we’ll see who gets to move on.”
Considering the similarities between the sides, the difference could end up being the same secret weapon that helped pull the Thundering Herd through a tough battle with Clemson.
And it’s not one that can be found on a roster or stat sheet. Rather, it’s the large, vocal contingent of Marshall fans that made the trip to Cary to represent their school and team.
“It was amazing,” Grassie said of the crowd for the Sweet 16 win. “You could see green all across the stadium. We won the supporting battle as well.
“It was great to see our fans travel and give us amazing support. The guys were able to just go the extra mile. We have some guys that are really beaten up throughout the game, but the fans were one of those things that helped them to continue to go on.