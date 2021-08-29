HARRISONBURG, Virginia — One penalty kick is hard enough for a team to overcome.
Two is nearly impossible.
No. 15 Virginia Tech got two penalty kicks within the course of eight minutes and scored all of its goals in a 10-minute stretch to knock off No. 1 Marshall, 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.
Trailing 2-0, Virginia Tech pressed forward after time and saw results midway through the second half.
Sivert Haugli scored off a corner kick in the 64th minute to pull the Hokies within one goal and knotted the match up less than two minutes later when he converted a penalty kick after a foul inside the box.
Virginia Tech was again awarded a penalty kick following a foul in the box on a corner kick attempt in the 73rd minute and Nick Blacklock beat sprawling Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmle to give the Hokies the lead.
Marshall’s frustrations in the second half were evident as the Herd saw Joao Souza issued a red card for his reaction following a foul in the 83rd minute.
The Thundering Herd also had five yellow cards — all in the second half as things started to unravel in the emotional contest.
The second half was a complete contrast to the first when Marshall started strong and looked like it would earn its second consecutive win over a nationally ranked opponent.
The Herd jumped out to a 2-0 lead just 18 minutes into the match with Vinicius Fernandes continuing his hot start to the season by playing a part in both goals.
In the 9th minute, Fernandes sent a feed to Vitor Dias who scored his third goal of the early season to get the Herd on the board.
At the 17:20 mark, Fernandes notched his second got of the season as he beat Virginia Tech keeper Ben Martino to give the Herd a two-goal cushion that it took into halftime.
For the match, Virginia Tech out-shot the Herd, 12-6, with eight of the shots being on frame.
Semmle had five saves in the loss for Marshall, who fell to 1-1 on the season.
Marshall’s schedule does not necessarily get any easier as the Herd hosts No. 25 Coastal Carolina in its home opener on Saturday at Hoops Family Field.
It will mark Marshall’s first Conference USA match of the season and Coastal Carolina’s first as a member of the league in soccer.