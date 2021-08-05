HUNTINGTON — It was only a few months ago that Marshall men’s soccer head coach Chris Grassie led the Thundering Herd to a national championship.
The title was not only Marshall’s first team championship at the NCAA Division I level, it was also Conference USA’s first team national champion.
As Marshall and Grassie get set for the 2021 season, they have a big target on their collective backs.
That target got much bigger Wednesday, too.
Marshall was ranked No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll, marking the first time the Herd has achieved a preseason No. 1 ranking at the highest level of college athletics.
The Herd garnered 594 points in the poll, including 22 of 24 first-place votes.
Indiana, Pittsburgh, North Carolina and Georgetown rounded out the top five, with Clemson coming in at No. 6 and garnering one of the remaining two first-place votes. Pitt had the other.
Out of that top six, four of the teams were opponents Marshall defeated on its way to the 2020 College Cup title.
Marshall returns nearly everyone from last season’s title run, minus Jamil Roberts, who is now with Sporting KC II professional club.
After last season’s success, Marshall amped up its schedule for the 2021 season.
The Herd’s three exhibition matches all come against nationally ranked teams within their division. Marshall starts its exhibition slate at NAIA power University of Rio Grande on Aug. 13, followed by an Aug. 15 match in Chapel Hill against North Carolina, which was preseason No. 4.
The final preseason tuneup is a battle of two No. 1s, Marshall vs. the University of Charleston, which is the top-ranked team in the Division II preseason poll. That contest will be Aug. 19 at Hoops Family Field.
Marshall’s regular-season slate features contests against five ranked teams, including the first three matches of the season. There are also two other contests against teams receiving votes.
The Herd starts the year with matches in Harrisonburg, Virginia, against No. 21 James Madison (Aug. 26) and No. 15 Virginia Tech (Aug. 29) before opening the home and Conference USA portion of the schedule on Sept. 4 against new league member Coastal Carolina, which is ranked No. 25.
Marshall’s two other ranked matchups are a pair of conference foes, No. 14 Kentucky (Sept. 25) and No. 18 Charlotte (Oct. 23).
In all, Conference USA had four teams ranked in the top 25, which was second to only the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Bowling Green (Sept. 11) and Akron (Sept. 21) are also teams receiving votes on the Herd schedule for 2021.