HUNTINGTON — One day after the biggest win in Marshall men’s soccer history, there was still a roar about Huntington following the Thundering Herd’s win over top-ranked Clemson Thursday in the NCAA tournament.
Here’s a hint: It was not the roar of Tigers being heard.
Marshall’s win in penalty kicks over No. 1 Clemson brought about plenty of social media banter, from celebration of the victory to comparisons of the greatest wins and seasons in Marshall athletics history, regardless of sport.
“This might be the best achievement by an athletic program at Marshall University,” tweeted Parker D’Antoni, former manager for Marshall’s men’s basketball team and former Mister Marshall. “Beating the #1 team in the NCAA Tournament...just WOW.”
The achievement happened in front of many Marshall fans who made the trek down to Cary, North Carolina, to take part in the Herd’s attempt to knock off Clemson.
All left happy, and the players for Marshall thanked those fans.
“I love this game so much,” Marshall’s Jamil Roberts said. “Unbelievable performance from the boys today, onto the next. Special mention for all the travelling Marshall fans, you made that feel like a home game.”
It appears to be the Herd’s first win over a No. 1-ranked team, and it couldn’t come at a bigger time.
Just as fans have clamored for Marshall football and basketball jerseys during successful Herd runs, now the call is for Marshall men’s soccer kits to be made available for purchase as the excitement builds around the team, which is just three wins from a national championship.
Herd goalkeeper Oliver Semmle will now forever be known in Marshall lore for his performance in the net during penalty kicks on Thursday, changing the complexion — and possibly the history of Herd men’s soccer — with two saves in the decisive kicks.
The match itself was special with Marshall having chances to win in overtime before being forced to the penalty kicks.
Marshall coach Chris Grassie even said as much in the postgame interview.
“I felt like we should’ve won it beforehand,” Grassie said.
As well as his team played, things started to look bleak for the Herd when Clemson got a save in the first round of penalty kicks and converted each of its first three attempts, putting the Herd on the brink of elimination as the teams went to the fourth round.
However, Semmle got a fingertip on the shot of Clemson’s Mohamed Seye, just enough to deflect it onto the post where it stayed out, giving the Herd the chance it needed.
Semmle then made his biggest stop of his life, diving low and left to deny Clemson’s Quinn McNeill, opening the door for a Herd victory.
“Oliver Semmle is the best goalkeeper in the country, hands down,” Grassie said.
With the upset on the brink, Marshall sent Vitor Dias — a player known as “The Magician” and a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist — to send the win home.
Dias confidently went high to bury the shot.
As the announcers pointed out in the broadcast during penalty kicks, it wasn’t an upset of Clemson; the Herd simply executed better.
“They’ve played Clemson to a man over 110 minutes,” the broadcaster said.
Perhaps the defining statement following Thursday’s win came from Grassie.
“Our goal is not to beat the No. 1 team,” Grassie said. “Our goal is to be the No. 1 team.”
Grassie and his Marshall team continue that climb at 1 p.m. Monday when the Herd takes on Georgetown, the defending NCAA champion, in the Elite Eight.