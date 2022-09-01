Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — It's no Backyard Brawl, but two highly touted men's soccer programs are on a collision course Friday Night at Hoops Family Field. 

No. 2 Pitt (2-0) will travel to face No. 11 Marshall (1-1) in a Sun Belt-ACC showdown between two teams with high expectations for the 2022 season. It's the first time they've met on the pitch since 2005, a 5-4 win for the Panthers.  

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.