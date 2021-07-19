HUNTINGTON — Marshall had five players named to the 2021 Conference USA watch list, which was released by the league on Monday afternoon.
The league shifted its normal preseason all-conference team to a watch list, with each team having five representatives mentioned within the list: two offensive, two defensive and one special teams member.
Those selected from Marshall's team include quarterback Grant Wells, offensive lineman Alex Mollette, defensive lineman Jamare Edwards, cornerback Steven Gilmore and punt returner Talik Keaton.
Wells started all 10 games for the Herd in the 2021 season, finishing as the All-Conference USA first-team quarterback and the league's Freshman of the Year.
The Charleston native was 165 for 270 (61.1%) with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his first season as the Thundering Herd starter.
Wells earned the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week honor nationally after a win over Middle Tennessee last season and also won Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week three times.
This season, Wells is expected to take on a bigger role in the offense with new head coach Charles Huff featuring an attack predicated on the passing game.
Offensive lineman Alex Mollette, who played left guard last season and has seen time at all interior positions, was also named as an offensive selection for the Herd.
Mollette is in his sixth year with the Herd and comes into the season with 39 career games to his credit with 33 starts.
Edwards returns to the defense as one of the team's most potent disrupters in the secondary.
Like Mollette, Edwards was a second-team All-Conference USA selection in 2020. He finished with with 30 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss with two sacks and a forced fumble.
Gilmore comes into the season as one of the most experienced Herd defenders with 36 games played, including 15 starts.
Last season, Gilmore's nose for the football showed itself as he finished with 39 tackles and 12 pass breakups with one interception. He added two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks to his credit from his corner position.
Keaton, who will also be one of Wells' key targets offensively this season, was named as Marshall's special teams selection due to his abilities as a punt return specialist.
For his career, Keaton has averaged just under 10 yards per return. Keaton added 17 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown last season.
On Tuesday, Conference USA is expected to unveil its predicted order of finish for teams in each division while also announcing the 2021 Conference USA preseason superlative awards.
The C-USA Virtual Kickoff is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
Marshall opens fall preseason practice on Aug. 5. The 2021 season opener is set for Sept. 4 at Navy.