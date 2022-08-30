Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20220828 mu football 50.jpg
Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi makes a throw as head coach Charles Huff (right) and offensive coordinator Clint Trickett (left) observe warmups at practice Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A rebuilt offensive line, running backs that have suddenly found themselves with more playing time, a new quarterback and a wave of talented defenders will all take the field for the Marshall Thundering Herd football team in the first game of the regular season. 

The Herd has released the first official depth chart for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. season opener against Norfolk State. It features new names, returning veterans and a handful of true freshman. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

