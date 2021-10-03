Marshall midfielder Pedro Dolabella has been on a tear as of late.
In fact, the only thing hotter than Dolabella’s offense is the Marshall defense.
Dolabella scored his third goal in two matches and No. 5 Marshall netted its fourth straight shutout, earning a 1-0 road win over Old Dominion in Conference USA men’s soccer Sunday in Norfolk, Virginia.
“Very professional performance from us today,” said Marshall coach Chris Grassie, who earned the 150th win in his head coaching career. “ODU are very improved from last season and they were very organized. They sat in with five at the back and didn’t come out so, similar to Kentucky, they were hard to break down.”
Old Dominion’s concerted effort to not allow the Thundering Herd offense to get numbers resulted in limited chances early and a scoreless first half for the teams.
However, Dolabella broke through in the 59th minute, taking a long pass from Max Schneider and dribbling through the box before finding the net to break the scoreless tie.
With the goal, Dolabella took over the team lead with six goals while sitting tied with Vinicius Fernandes for the team-lead in points with 16.
The goal was all Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmle needed as he put together another strong effort in net to send the Herd to its fourth straight clean-sheet performance.
Early on, Semmle was the reason the match remained scoreless.
Despite Marshall dictating much of the possession, all three of Old Dominion’s opportunities in the first half were on frame with Semmle being up to the task.
Semmle earned his 15th clean sheet with the win, tying him for second in Marshall history with Taly Goode.
The Herd continues its road swing in Conference USA play this weekend when it meets Florida Atlantic on Saturday in Boca Raton, Florida.