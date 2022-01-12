HUNTINGTON -- Marshall's men's soccer team saw a pair of players realize their professional dreams on Tuesday night.
Marshall defender Nathan Dossantos and Thundering Herd midfielder Vitor Dias were both selected during the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.
Dossantos was the 46th overall selection in the draft Tuesday night by the Orlando City Lions.
The Canadian-based center back was named the 2021 Conference USA Defender of the Year after leading a Marshall defense that led the Herd to a program-record shutout streak during the 2021 season.
It came off a spring 2021 season in which Dossantos led Marshall to the 2020 NCAA College Cup title. Dossantos shined in Marshall's 1-0 overtime win over Indiana to clinch the national championship.
His performance in the spring 2021 season led him to be named to the NCAA's All-Tournament Team, as well as being a first-team All-Conference USA selection.
Dossantos started all 33 games in which he appeared during his Marshall career over the two seasons.
Dias was selected by the Vancouver Whitecaps in the third round with the 86th overall pick.
The Brazilian midfielder earned a host of accolades during his tenure with the Herd. Dias was a 2021 USCA third-team All-American and Conference USA's Co-Midfielder of the Year after a season in which he tallied five goals and five assists. He was also a Conference USA first-team selection.
Those numbers came after a junior season in which Dias joined Dossantos as a central figure in Marshall's 2020 College Cup title run.
In the 2020 (spring 2021) season, Dias was named a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist (given to nation's top college soccer player) and was a USCA first-team All-American after scoring six goals with seven assists.
Those numbers also led Dias to be named the Conference USA Player of the Year and Offensive MVP.
Dias was nicknamed "The Magician" by former teammate Jamil Roberts, who was also selected in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft last year by Sporting KC.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.