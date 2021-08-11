HUNTINGTON -- When Marshall's men's soccer team stepped back on the field this week for preseason practice, it did so as the defending NCAA champion.
While the goal in 2021 remains the same, the path to get there will be much different.
Marshall is no longer the upstart trying to prove itself. Instead, the Thundering Herd is at the top of the mountain with everyone looking to take their heels out.
Marshall head coach Chris Grassie said the fire within the team is the same, and the key is to make sure the Herd has as much fun in the path of defending the title as it did last season in earning the championship.
Whether it is in-practice skill games or just a general light mood, Grassie understands that there has to be a good mental balance for the team as it gets set for a daunting 2021 schedule.
"We're on a different journey this year," Grassie said. "We're trying to defend a title. A little bit of bad luck could get in our way from doing that, but we're going to try and control everything we can in our power to be the champs. The pressure is going to be different, so we're going to need to release that a little bit more this year. We just have to make sure we are taking care of those things."
Wednesday's practice at Hoops Family Field was a spirited session with intrasquad work ongoing in preparation for the first exhibition of the season, which comes at 10 a.m. Friday at the University of Rio Grande, a nationally ranked NAIA program.
Given that Marshall is less than three months removed from its national title, the feeling of the NCAA College Cup win is still fresh -- as is the momentum built from it.
"With the extra pressure and still on a little bit of a high note right now, there's just a ton of energy," said Marshall defender Collin Mocyunas. "This has definitely been the best few trainings for preseason that I've seen since we've been here so that's a good sign, I think."
Grassie said he could sense the growth and confidence in his team when addressing the players in practice this week.
"Today looked very, very sharp, especially the first group that's played together [last season]," Grassie said. "I mean, we had 11 of the 12 guys who played in the final were out here today. They're on a different level, obviously.
"We have some very, very good players who will be competing for playing time, but the understanding of that group together is fantastic. The communication, the knowledge, the questions they were asking about tactics were spot on, so they look very primed and ready."
Minus Jamil Roberts, who moved on to play professionally with Sporting KC II, Grassie has his entire starting lineup returning, several pieces that will only enhance the team.
That returning experience is crucial as Marshall gets set to go up against a schedule that features five teams in the USCA Preseason Top 25.
Grassie said the team will embrace every challenge while defending its title, knowing it has what it takes to repeat as champion.
"They all know that this is the best chance we have to win it," Grassie said. "Last year we had to prove to ourselves that we could do it. This year we know we can do it, we've got a great team, we're better than last year because we have all these guys who learned, and then we added a talented group to it. They know it's there for the taking."