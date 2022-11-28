Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — While the teams, even down to the uniforms each side wore, were the same as when the Marshall and Indiana men’s soccer teams met in the 2020 NCAA College Cup final, the feeling was completely different.

“We knew them very well but I think that was because of the scout and the hard work that [assistant coach] Josh [Faga] puts in to put that together,” Marshall head coach Chris Grassie said. “I thought we knew them well from that, not so much the national championship.”

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags