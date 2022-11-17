Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Marshall men’s soccer team wasn't letting this one slip away.

The Thundering Herd, ranked No. 9 in the country, went on the road and picked up a 1-0 victory over Elon in the first round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament Thursday evening in Elon, North Carolina, ending a streak of four consecutive losses in NCAA and conference tournament games.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

