HUNTINGTON — After a 1-0 first-round win over Elon, the Marshall men's soccer team will continue postseason play against the University of Virginia at 1 p.m.m Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. 

The Herd finished the season ranked No. 9 in the United Soccer Coaches Association Poll but did not get seeded by the NCAA selection committee for the tournament, instead receiving an at-large bid. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

