HUNTINGTON — After a 1-0 first-round win over Elon, the Marshall men's soccer team will continue postseason play against the University of Virginia at 1 p.m.m Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Herd finished the season ranked No. 9 in the United Soccer Coaches Association Poll but did not get seeded by the NCAA selection committee for the tournament, instead receiving an at-large bid.
The Cavaliers, ranked No. 11 in the USCA poll, were given the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye. Sunday marks the seventh meeting between the two programs in men's soccer, and it comes with a berth in the Round of 16 on the line. Marshall has never defeated UVA.
Virginia is coming of a loss in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament to Syracuse on penalty kicks. Goalkeeper Holden Brown has a .753 save percentage and a 1.043 goals-against average. Leo Afonso leads UVA with 18 points, including a team-high seven goals. Afonso fires 3.72 shots per game with 1.56 per game coming on target.
The Thundering Herd did a little bit of everything in Thursday's win over Elon, which for Marshall always starts with possessing the ball. Off of that, the Herd created chances on long crosses and aggressive runs into the attacking third. Though they were outshot, Marshall controlled 61% of the possession, a point of emphasis every time the Herd steps on the pitch.
"There's only one ball on the field and if we've got it they can't do anything with it," Marshall coach Chris Grassie said. "We want to manage the ball and in turn manage the game. Every other philosophy of ours builds off that one."
To prepare, the team watched film from Pitt and Wake Forest's matchups with UVA this season, two teams that are similar in how Marshall approaches the game from a possession standpoint, to try and identify areas where the Herd might be able to strike against the Cavaliers defense.
The winner between Marshall and Virginia will face the winner of 13-seeded Indiana and Saint Louis, which is set for noon Sunday.
