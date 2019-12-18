Marshall has found its new women's soccer coach.
The Thundering Herd has hired Michael Swan, an assistant coach at Charlotte since 2015, an athletic department source confirmed to the Gazette-Mail on Wednesday afternoon.
Swan helped lead the 49ers to the 2016 Conference USA championship and an appearance in that season's NCAA tournament. Prior to his time at Charlotte, Swan -- a Newcastle, England native -- served as the head coach at Catawba, King College and Virginia Intermont.
As a player, Swan was a member of the men's soccer team at Bluefield (Virginia) College. He received a bachelor's degree in physical education in 2000 from Bluefield.
"I am so honored to be given this amazing opportunity to lead the women's soccer program here at Marshall University," Swan said in a release from the school. "My family and I have been overwhelmed by the tremendous hospitality and support that the administration has shown to us during this process.
"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the entire search committee, most notably Mike Hamrick and [Associate AD] Beatrice Crane Banford, for entrusting me to lead the women's soccer program. I am extremely excited to get started and meet the team, support staff and the entire Marshall community. The future is going to be exciting and know that my philosophy and vision will breed success amongst the student-athletes and our alumni for many years to come."