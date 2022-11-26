Marshall’s Milo Yosef (7), left, shoots to score in front of Georgia Southern’s Nick Gettridge (16) as the Herd men’s soccer team takes on Georgia Southern on Oct. 23 at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s men’s soccer team is no stranger to being the underdog.
The Thundering Herd is also no stranger to its next opponent.
As Marshall looks to continue its run in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament, that journey will take head coach Chris Grassie’s squad to Bloomington, Indiana where it will take on No. 13 seed Indiana at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Bill Armstrong Stadium.
The game is a rematch of the 2020 NCAA College Cup championship (played in May 2021) in which Marshall earned a 1-0 win over the Hoosiers for the national title.
Grassie said familiarity and confidence is big as the Herd looks to advance.
“They are very composed characters and believe in themselves very strongly,” Grassie said. “I believe that all helps in those situations.”
Grassie’s confidence in his team blends with a certain chip-on-the-shoulder feel after the Herd was not named a national seed — a very similar take on that national championship run.
The Herd’s leader said that may be a bigger factor than the experience at the NCAA level.
“Experience always matters, but then you’ve got guys feeding off that [motivation],” Grassie said.
Marshall’s last venture as the underdog went according to Grassie’s plan as the Herd overcame a 1-0 deficit at the half against No. 4 seed Virginia to earn a win in penalty kicks after dominating the late second half and overtime sessions.
In the penalty kick sequence, Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmle scored the first goal and also had a save right after, which proved to be the difference.
Marshall’s rally also stemmed from the solid play of freshman Matthew Bell, who scored the equalizer and then also netted a penalty kick to lift the Herd.
Bell represents one of several newcomers who have been impact players for the Herd this season, meshing with the veterans to forge one of the nation’s top teams.
“I think we’ve done well in recruitment,” Grassie said. “You look at a guy like Matthew Bell and Matthew taking a penalty in his first season with us, the confidence of others rubs off and he’s an example of that.”
The winner of Sunday’s match advances to the final eight, where it would meet the winner of Stanford and UNC-Greensboro.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.